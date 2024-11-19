Ozzy Osbourne Joins Fight to Ban Trophy Hunting in the U.K.

Ozzy Osbourne and wife/manager Sharon Osbourne have joined a number of celebrity voices to help get trophy hunting — the act of killing wild and endangered animals for sport or recreation — banned in the U.K.



The effort to ban trophy hunting in the U.K. is detailed at BanTrophyHunting.org. This effort hopes to enact the ban to help prevent the killing of endangered wildlife and to enforce existing penalties on those who continue to engage in trophy hunting.



At the top of the website is the link to a petition at ActionNetwork.org, which notes that nine out of 10 voters in the U.K. support the ban. The petition states, “British trophy hunters are shooting some of the World’s most endangered wildlife FOR FUN … The American gun lobby is spending huge sums of money on lobbying and on misinformation campaigns targeting MPs and Ministers to try to kill the bill and undermine British democracy — AGAIN.” (The petition cites a report from The Guardian in June 2022 stating the U.S. hunting lobby has spent the equivalent of $1.27 million USD to delay a trophy hunting import ban.)



For his part, Ozzy designed a t-shirt supporting the cause. In the clip below, he and Sharon are seen wearing his t-shirt design. Ozzy says in the clip, “Let’s get trophy hunting banned!” Sharon added, “Come on, you guys! All we do is talk about it. Let’s get it done! Let’s get the ban done, now! Not next year!”



Complete details about Ozzy’s shirt can be found at CampaignToBanTrophyHuntingStore.com.

Other celebrities on board for the cause include Ricky Gervais, Dame Judi Dench, Joanna Lumley, Liam Gallagher, Dr. Jane Goodall, and more.



The legendary Dr. Goodall said in a statement, “Trophy hunting is utterly cruel, utterly unnecessary and utterly disastrous from a conservation perspective. It inflicts pain and suffering on animals for no other reason other than to boast of some ephemeral ‘prowess’. There is no material human need met by it: it is a hobby, pure and simple, and a deeply wrong one at that.”



Gallagher, meanwhile, said in a statement, “What century are we living in? How can we call ourselves a civilization if we think murdering animals for a laugh is OK? Trophy hunters are spoilt little brats; haven’t they got enough toys to play with. They’re wiping out wildlife. Soon there will be nothing left for them to kill. How are we going to explain that to future generations? Let’s get it banned.”

