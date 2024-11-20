Workers In The Heat Get Protected In New Nevada Regulation

A new Nevada regulation will put employer's feet to the fire to keep their employees out of the fire.

Sure, it might be cold in Southern Nevada right now. But soon enough the valley will be a scorcher and poor souls simply looking to make a living will be battered by the brutal summer sun. Thankfully a new Nevada regulation is aimed squarely at workers in the heat.

The regulation that was adopted by the Division of Industrial Relations addresses the brutal working conditions for employees who are required to work in the high heat, which often rises above 110 degrees during the summer. Employers that have 10 or more employees working for them need to develop a so-called “heat protection plan”.

What Is A “Heat Protection Plan” Required In New Nevada Regulation

So what exactly is a heat protection plan? This new Nevada regulation will require businesses to come up with training and solutions for their employees.

Training, for instance, could entail informing employees to know the warning signs of dehydration or heat stroke, stressing the importance of getting water and relief from the sun throughout their shift, and more.

On top of training, providing cool water for employees that will allow them to stay hydrated throughout their shift. A good rule of thumb is roughly a quarter of a gallon per employee per hour. Also having covered areas for relief from the sun, protective equipment to protect the employees and more.

Once a plan is created, Nevada OSHA (Occupational Health And Safety Administration) will enforce those rules.

With heat related deaths at staggering highs in Southern Nevada, this regulation is a solid idea to help protect employees and improve the lives and livelihoods of those working outdoors.

