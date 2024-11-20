Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Workers In The Heat Get Protected In New Nevada Regulation

Author Shawn Tempesta
A new Nevada regulation will put employer's feet to the fire to keep their employees out of the fire.

Sure, it might be cold in Southern Nevada right now. But soon enough the valley will be a scorcher and poor souls simply looking to make a living will be battered by the brutal summer sun. Thankfully a new Nevada regulation is aimed squarely at workers in the heat.

The regulation that was adopted by the Division of Industrial Relations addresses the brutal working conditions for employees who are required to work in the high heat, which often rises above 110 degrees during the summer. Employers that have 10 or more employees working for them need to develop a so-called “heat protection plan”.

What Is A “Heat Protection Plan” Required In New Nevada Regulation

So what exactly is a heat protection plan? This new Nevada regulation will require businesses to come up with training and solutions for their employees.

Training, for instance, could entail informing employees to know the warning signs of dehydration or heat stroke, stressing the importance of getting water and relief from the sun throughout their shift, and more.

On top of training, providing cool water for employees that will allow them to stay hydrated throughout their shift. A good rule of thumb is roughly a quarter of a gallon per employee per hour. Also having covered areas for relief from the sun, protective equipment to protect the employees and more.

Once a plan is created, Nevada OSHA (Occupational Health And Safety Administration) will enforce those rules.

With heat related deaths at staggering highs in Southern Nevada, this regulation is a solid idea to help protect employees and improve the lives and livelihoods of those working outdoors.

Shawn Tempesta is the co-host of Aimee+Shawn on 102.7 VGS in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is also an Emmy award nominated television host. As a content creator for 102.7 VGS, Shawn writes about current events, education, funny and trending stories.

Hot New Las Vegas Restaurants Set To Open In Fall

It doesn’t seem like it in Las Vegas, but fall really is right around the corner. That means some big new, very highly anticipated, restaurant and bar openings.

New Las Vegas Restaurants Opening In Fall

Las Vegas is looking ahead to the fall season, which is actually the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas.

And that last quarter of the year moves fast in Las Vegas. Raiders football, Formula One racing, a big implosion, and holiday celebrations galore. The last quarter of the year will also see a handful of exciting new restaurants making their debuts.

Hot New Las Vegas Restaurants Offer Up Something For Everyone

Caesars Palace has turned its food court into a bunch of very cool celebrity chef quick-service restaurants. The Forum Food Hall says they make it easy and affordable to feed the whole family. With a large variety of cuisine types to satisfy everyone’s cravings.

Gjelina, a new Venice, California restaurant, is moving into the Venetian, and I peeked in when I was there this past weekend – it looks really nice. It opened in Venice Beach in 2008, and set the standard for sustainable restaurant practices. It is said to be a premier case study for sustainable dining today. Gjelina is moving into the Venetian’s Restaurant Row area and will be open for lunch and dinner.

Tiki rooms are hot everywhere, and that includes Las Vegas. The Golden Tiki, and Frank’s Tiki room are very popular Las Vegas bars. A new Tiki bar will open in downtown Las Vegas, and honestly – it’s about time.

Glitter Gulch Tiki is finally here!. Glitter Gulch Tiki is local Mexican restaurant chain Nacho Daddy’s first venture into the tiki world. They offer traditional tiki drinks, signature cocktails with lychee puree. And their kitchen will also serve light bites of various items like coconut shrimp and poke nachos on crispy wonton chips.

Here are some other exciting new restaurants and bars, slated to open in Las Vegas in the next few months.

  • Stubborn Seed - Resorts World

    This is Top Chef Season 13 winner, Jeremy Ford’s place. He opened in Miami, and is now opening a location at Resorts World in Las Vegas.  Stubborn Seed has a prix fixe menu.  The restaurant’s name refers to  the persistence it takes to open a restaurant – or any passion project, and  to flourish and grow.” Stubborn Seed will incorporate seasonal and local ingredients and a robust drink menu. Opening Winter 2024.

    Resorts World Las Vegas to open Stubbron Seed Restaurant

  • Swingers, Las Vegas - Mandalay Bay

    For over a year, Mandalay Bay has had sign on the doors of what will soon be an adults-only mini golf course. The space used to be Light nightclub. Swingers is supposed to have four different golf courses, each modeled after a quaint English countryside. They have locations in London, New York, and Washington D.C.. and they look really cool, and very unique. Cocktails will be delivered by caddies, and pizza, burgers, and tacos will be served at a parasol-covered sunken garden lounge. Las Vegas has a lot of trendy golf-and-play attractions, but Swingers promises to be the ritziest version yet.

    Swingers Las Vegas to open at Mandalay Bay

  • Chamana’s Cafe and Molino - 3655 South Durango, Las Vegas

    Midday steak and eggs with homemade tortillas and salsa, bowls of pozole with heirloom corn, and American diner staples like eggs over-easy with bacon and smashed potatoes. Chamana’s will have a fancy beverage menu, with espresso drinks from supposedly, the most expensive expresso machine in the world, and sodas with fruit purees like watermelon-basil, guava, and lavender. their website says Chamana’s “draws inspiration from the spiritual and therapeutic practices of ancestral healers providing wholesome cuisine to promote harmony, showcasing culinary creativity in its purest form.”

    Chamana's Cafe to open in Las Vegas

  • Bourbon Steak - Four Seasons Hotel

    After 20 years, Charlie Palmer closed during the pandemic. Enter Bourbon Steak. This will be  Chef Michael Mina’s sixth local restaurant.  A beautiful selection of premium beef cuts and fresh seafood. Fancy trolley carts with shellfish, caviar, chocolate fondue and cocktails will roam  the restaurant. Mina says the restaurant will reflect the energy and essence of Las Vegas.

    Chef Michael Mina To open Bourbon Steak at Four Seasons Las Vegas

You Need The Generation Xtreme Newsletter In Your Inbox

Jam packed with Rock & entertainment news, concert info, what's happening around town, plus exclusive contests, games, and more.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Shawn Tempesta
Category:
Tags:

More 102.7 VGS