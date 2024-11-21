Nevada Has One of the Sunniest Cities in the U.S.

Getty Images / Cobalt88

Nevada is a state that’s known for having super hot weather in the summer, so it’s not surprising that one Nevada spot has been named among the best in America for sunshine and to avoid snow and cold. If you’re someone who loves snow, you’ll want to be the opposite of a “snowbird” and head to a different spot to get your fix of the snowfall this season. But, if you’re more like me and take any opportunity to avoid the snow, then you’re in the right place in these cities.

Sunny Nevada City

So, if you really want to avoid the snow and get some sunshine, the best spot in America is in Hawaii. According to the experts at UPack, those cities are Hilo and Honolulu. “Hawaii’s tropical climate allows for beautiful beaches and year-round warm temperatures,” UPack explains.

Las Vegas, Nevada, has been named by UPack one of the spots in America with the least amount of snow. They add that it’s super sunny, with Las Vegas getting around 294 sunny days per year. “The desert environment can drop below freezing in the winter, but the dry conditions leave average yearly snowfall at 0 inches and rainfall around 5 inches,” UPack adds. “You might be surprised to learn that Las Vegas is home to only around 640,000 residents within the city limits.” Even with no snow, you can listen to your favorite Christmas music, though.

By the way, if you’re interested in the areas of the country with the most snow, so pretty much the opposite of Florida, the experts at the Farmer’s Almanac have put together a tally of the snowiest cities in America. They only looked at cities with at least 10,000 people, or else they would have pretty much only had Alaskan towns. The snowiest spot in America is Mount Washington, New Hampshire. Even though it’s not a city, it impressed the Farmer’s Almanac wit its 283.5 inches of snowfall per year. That’s an incredible amount of snow. The snowiest city in America is actually Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, with an average snowfall of 119.3 inches per year.

Here’s a fun fact about snow. Even though snow look like it’s white, it’s really not. It’s translucent. As the National Snow and Ice Data center explains, when light reflects off the snow, it looks like it’s white in color. Also, the real definition of snow, according to The Wildlife Trust, is “a solid form of precipitation, basically little clumps of ice crystals that fall from the sky.” They add that, “When the atmospheric temperature is below freezing, water vapor in the air turns to ice.” So, that’s how we get all the white powdery stuff.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.