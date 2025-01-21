FireAid: Line-Ups Confirmed for Intuit Dome and Kia Forum

FireAid is taking place at two venues, so the stacked bill will be split up between the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum. With tickets for the Los Angeles wildfires benefit concert going on sale tomorrow (Jan. 22), the line-ups for each venue have been announced.



The artists performing at the Intuit Dome are Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, and Tate McRae. The show at Intuit Dome will begin at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET.



Meanwhile, the artists performing at the Kia Forum are Alanis Morissette, Anderson. Paak, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and The Black Crowes. The show at the Kia Forum will begin at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET



FireAid will take place on Thursday, January 30. Tickets for FireAid will go on sale on Wednesday, January 22 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.



Per Live Nation, all service fees for both shows will be waived so all money from ticket sales will go to LA wildfire relief efforts. Money raised from FireAid will be handled by the Los Angeles-based Annenberg Foundation, which has been active since 1989 and has provided assistance and relief during times of crisis.



There will be multiple ways to stream FireAid live around the world. The following platforms and services will be streaming the concert: Apple Music, the Apple TV app, Max, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube, and at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 US markets.



Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights