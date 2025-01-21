FireAid: More Artists Added to Benefit Concert’s Bill

More artists have been added to FireAid, the benefit concert supporting relief for the Los Angeles wildfires.



Per Ultimate Classic Rock, artists being added to the concert include John Fogerty, Graham Nash, the Black Crowes, Stevie Wonder, No Doubt, Alanis Morissette, Olivia Rodrigo, Anderson .Paak, Dawes, and Peso Pluma.



As previously reported, other artists confirmed for FireAid include Billie Eilish and Finneas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, and Dave Matthews and John Mayer, who are performing together for the very first time.



FireAid will take place on Thursday, January 30 at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum. Tickets for FireAid will go on sale on Wednesday, January 22 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.



There will be multiple ways to stream FireAid live around the world. The following platforms and services will be streaming the concert: Apple Music, the Apple TV app, Max, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube, and at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 US markets.



Money raised from FireAid will be handled by the Los Angeles-based Annenberg Foundation, which has been active since 1989 and has provided assistance and relief during times of crisis.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights