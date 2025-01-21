Former Michigan QB Alex Orji Transfers to UNLV for 2025 Season

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Alex Orji #10 of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on December 31, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Alex Orji, a former Michigan quarterback, is preparing for his transfer to the UNLV Rebels for 2025. He joins the team as they come off their Mountain West Championship game appearance. The quarterback job isn’t guaranteed, though. Orji will have to beat out Anthony Colondrea, a transfer from Virginia. Both players have two years left to play.

During his Michigan stint, Orji put up mixed numbers. He completed 25 of 47 passes, throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions. But on the ground, he showed promise, running for 269 yards and averaging 5 yards every time he took off. The numbers suggest Orji needs to work on his passing game. In his senior year of high school, he only completed 51% of his throws. That trend continued in college across his three starts and 11 games played for Michigan.

Orji stuck around through Michigan’s bowl games, even after entering the transfer portal. But after watching from the sidelines behind a championship quarterback at powerhouse Michigan, he may get his chance to lead as UNLV looks to build on their successful season.

“But UNLV, a rising program despite losing coach Barry Odom to Purdue, just added an important piece in Orji. Just a hunch new Rebels coach Dan Mullen will unlock Orji’s talents and UNLV might put together another special season,” says Bob Amussen of the News Gazette.

Dan Mullen will take over as UNLV’s head football coach, stepping in to lead the Rebels. Mullen has a track record of developing running quarterbacks. He helped Nick Fitzgerald become successful at Mississippi State, racking up 17 wins over two seasons despite struggles in his passing game.

The Rebel’s previous quarterback, Hajj-Malik Williams, just finished his UNLV run in style as well. Before heading to the NFL, Williams threw for 1,941 yards and 19 touchdowns, while rushing for 851 yards and making nine touchdowns.

The schedule ahead includes tough matchups for the Rebels against UCLA and Miami (OH). But a relatively weaker Mountain West Conference could work in the Rebels’ favor this year.