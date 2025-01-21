HARDY Talks Rock, Country, and Dream Collabs in Exclusive Interview with Meltdown

Nickelback & HARDY at Marathon Music Works on March 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Let’s talk HARDY. This guy is on FIRE. Whether you’re blasting his tracks on rock radio or vibing to his country roots, there’s no denying he’s carving out a whole new lane—and owning it.

I got a chance to sit down with the man himself, HARDY, for an interview that was just as raw and electric as his music. We talked about everything—from straddling country and rock worlds to collaborating with legends and even a wild Kid Rock mix-up in Thailand. Buckle up because this is one ride you don’t wanna miss.

“Rock Radio Has Been Incredible, Man”

Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT HARDY and Chad Kroeger of Nickelback perform at CMT Crossroads: Nickelback & HARDY at Marathon Music Works on March 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Right out of the gate, HARDY was all gratitude. “I feel like a kid again,” he said, talking about how the past few years have been a dream come true. And yeah, when you’ve got one foot in Nashville and one in the rock arena, it’s a whole different kind of magic.

He didn’t plan to blend country and rock—it just happened. It all started with his track “Jack.” That song? It blew the doors wide open. His label saw something BIG in it, gave him the green light, and HARDY ran with it. “If you look at my older stuff, there were always rock elements,” he said. Think “Boots”—total breakdown vibes. But once rock radio gave him their blessing? Game on.

The Mockingbird & The Crow… The Record That Defines HARDY

If you haven’t spun this record yet, what are you even doing? Meltdown (our host) called it “one of the most fascinating records I’ve ever heard.” And he’s not wrong. It’s a genre-bending masterpiece that starts all country and flips the switch into full-blown rock.

HARDY? He’s proud of it. “It’s my flagship,” he told me. “If someone asked, ‘What piece of music defines HARDY?’ this is it. It’s my swan song—no pun intended.” This record? It’s not just an album; it’s a statement.

Chad Smith. Fred Durst. Eminem?! Legends in the Mix

Now, let’s talk collaborations. HARDY’s got some SERIOUS names in his corner.

Chad Smith (yes, THAT Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers) played drums on “Good Girl Phase.” How’d that happen? A random Super Bowl hotel lobby meeting. “I didn’t want to be that guy who’s like, ‘Hey, I’m a singer,’” HARDY laughed, but later on, Chad Kroeger (shoutout Nickelback) reintroduced them, and BOOM. A month later, Chad Smith was laying it down on HARDY’s track. Unreal.

Fred Durst? Oh yeah. That was a total inside job. HARDY needed a feature for "Sold Out." His producer suggested Fred, and before you know it, Fred's calling HARDY up saying he LOVES the song. And just like that, a killer connection was born.

And, of course, being in Detroit, we HAD to talk about Eminem. HARDY's a huge fan, and let's be real—Detroit muscle influences run DEEP. We're just saying, Marshall, if you're reading this… maybe hop on a track?

Live from Red Rocks: The Album That Captures it All

Mark your calendars—February 7th is a big day. HARDY’s Live from Red Rocks album drops, and it’s 20 tracks of PURE ENERGY. It’s got at least one song from every project he’s ever released, making it the ultimate HARDY experience.

And Red Rocks? Let’s just say, it’s not just a venue. “The hype is real,” HARDY said. “The fans, the atmosphere… it’s unmatched.” For HARDY, this live album is more than just music—it’s a time capsule of the journey so far.

2025: New Music, a Baby, and a Massive Tour

If you’re wondering what’s next for HARDY, spoiler alert: EVERYTHING.

New music? Yep, dropping THIS SPRING and SUMMER.

Yep, dropping THIS SPRING and SUMMER. Tour? Announcements are coming soon, but April is when it all kicks off.

Announcements are coming soon, but April is when it all kicks off. Oh, and just a casual life change: HARDY and his wife are expecting their first baby. No big deal, right? Just a guy balancing rockstar life and dad life like a pro.

Random Thailand Moment… and Dream Collabs

Okay, let’s talk about the time a jeweler in Thailand thought HARDY was Kid Rock. I KNOW. It’s as hilarious as it sounds. HARDY even texted Kid Rock about it. He doesn’t usually name-drop like that, but come on—it was TOO good not to share.

As for dream collabs? HARDY’s got his eyes on some nu-metal legends: Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park), Jonathan Davis (Korn), and Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails). Early 2000s vibes are his jam, and honestly, the thought of HARDY x Reznor gives me CHILLS.

One Last Thing…

When this interview wrapped, HARDY promised to come back with more when the tour and new music drop. And you KNOW we’ll be ready.

HARDY isn’t just riding the wave—he’s making his own. Whether it’s rock, country, or somewhere in between, this is an artist who’s breaking all the rules.

So stay tuned, crank up The Mockingbird & The Crow, and if you’re ever at Red Rocks, just imagine that energy multiplied by ten.

2025’s the year of HARDY. Don’t sleep on it.

