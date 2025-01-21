Las Vegas Estate Where Michael Jackson Lived Lists for $11 Million

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 14: World-renowned illusionists and conservationists Siegfried (L) & Roy (R) pose with singer Michael Jackson (M) and Apollo, a rare white siberian tiger backstage at The Mirage on August 6, 2002 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It’s not Neverland Ranch. But, a Las Vegas mansion that Michael Jackson lived in is now selling for $11 million.

Jackson actually lived in two different properties in Las Vegas. According to a Michael Jackson fan page, he lived in a mansion located at 2785 S. Monte Cristo Way from 2006 until July 2008. Then he rented the famous “Thriller Via,” mansion located at 2710 Palomino Lane for only a few months, eventually moving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles in 2008.

According to Redfin and Zillow, the property at 2785 S. Monte Cristo Way is available and has a whopping $11,700,000 price tag attached to it. The mansion has 10 bedrooms, seven full baths and three partial baths.

The Zillow description of the mansion states, “Welcome to Las Vegas Luxury in this privately gated estate that Michael Jackson once called home, spanning over 17,000 sqft on a 1-acre lot in Section 10. The grand entrance features a circular driveway & grand entry doors leading to a Roman-style interior with high ceilings, an indoor fountain, & a curved staircase.”

In 2010, Dong Xue and Jeanette Zhou, a couple, bought the house for 3.1 million, Forbes reports.

MJ Vibe further reports that the couple wants to sell the house because they want to move to California and travel more. The mansion was the couple’s primary residence as well.

Items from Jackson’s time there, when he paid $50,000 monthly in rent, still remain in the home. A massive dining table and couch are still there. The house features Roman-style design throughout, with a movie theater, ballroom, and music room connected by winding staircases.

Michael Jackson never performed a ticketed event in Las Vegas during his adult career, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. But, the Jackson 5 would perform and record in Las Vegas. There were always rumors that Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5 would have a residency, but those rumors never panned out.

“The closest Jackson came to a ticketed performance was in February 1994, when ‘The Jackson Family Honors’ was taped in front of a live audience at the MGM Grand Garden arena for an NBC special,” The Review-Journal states.