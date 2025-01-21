Top Sandwich to Try in Nevada

Getty Images / Darwin Brandis

Every state has their own special sandwiches that either originated in that state or somehow rose to popularity in that state, and Nevada is no exception. There’s a sense of pride behind these sandwiches that, yes, you can perhaps find them in other states, but having one if this particular state makes them that much more special. So, what’s the best sandwich to try in Nevada? It’s a classic.

Top Sandwich in All of Nevada

The food experts at Taste of Home have put together a tally of the best sandwiches in every state. “One of the best things about the sandwich—aside from your first bite—is its versatility,” they note in the piece. “It can be as simple as a PB&J, or you can put everything in your refrigerator on a ciabatta bun and create an epic mountain of sandwich goodness.”

Let’s delve into the history of the legendary sandwich. Per In Mama’s Kitchen, “The first recorded sandwich was made by the famous Rabbi, Hillel the Elder, who lived during the 1st century B.C” They add that Hillel the Elder was “a poor man, but a great scholar, he began the Passover custom of sandwiching a mixture of chopped nuts, apples, spices, and wine between two matzohs to eat with bitter herbs.”

So, what’s the best sandwich in Nevada? According to Taste of Home, it’s the simple but delicious Patty Melt. In the article, Taste of Home notes that they’re “giving Nevada the patty melt, a grilled cheese sandwich with a beef patty and grilled onions. It was invented in Nevada.” It does seems like a very appropriate food item for Nevada, and you have to agree that Nevada does it better than any other state.

One of the most famous sandwiches of all time, if not the most famous, is the peanut butter and jelly sandwich. As for the history of that delicious combination, per History, “The first known recipe for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich appeared in 1901 in ​​The Boston Cooking School Magazine of Culinary Science & Domestic Economics.” They add that, “during the 1920s, companies began to mass-manufacture peanut butter in the United States and targeted children as potential new consumers.” So, peanut better and jelly sandwiches became a regular for school lunches. As a vegetarian, I certainly enjoy a good P&B. There’s something about eating it that makes you feel like a kid again in the best possible way.

