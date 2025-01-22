Billboard Ranks Allegiant Stadium Top U.S. Venue, Second Worldwide for Live Events

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 30: An exterior view shows signage for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on January 30, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be played on February 11, 2024, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Billboard’s latest rankings show Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium has taken the number one spot in the U.S. and second place worldwide for live events.

The other top spots from Billboard’s rankings include SoFi Stadium in LA, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Nissan Stadium in Nashville and Madison Square Garden in New York.

The $1.9 billion venue hosted major acts in 2023 and 2024, including The Rolling Stones, K-pop group TWICE, BlackPink, Morgan Wallen, PINK and a plethora of sporting events.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Billboard as the top stadium in the United States and the #2 stadium worldwide,” said Andy Gorchov, Allegiant Stadium General Manager, to KTVN.

The huge 65,000-seat stadium welcomed fans for three international soccer matches during CONMEBOL Copa América 2024. It also hosted the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic, Las Vegas Bowl, and made history when the National Rugby League Telstra Premiership season-opening games were played for the first time ever in America, according to the stadium’s website.

Construction teams worked for 42 months to build this impressive structure, which opened its doors in 2020. The building features a movable field and a see-through ETFE roof that keeps out harsh sunlight while letting natural light shine through.

The stadium can pack in up to 72,000 people for major events, expanding seating by 7,000. Its huge 55,000-square-foot area shows off amazing views of the Strip through massive sliding doors. The stadium serves as home field for both the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV’s Rebels.

The stadium we see in Vegas today was originally planned as Carson Stadium in California, but plans changed when the Raiders chose to move to Las Vegas. For some context, the NFL owners met at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix where officials approved the Raiders’ relocation proposal from Oakland to Las Vegas.