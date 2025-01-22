Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Billboard Ranks Allegiant Stadium Top U.S. Venue, Second Worldwide for Live Events

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 30: An exterior view shows signage for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on January 30, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be played on February 11, 2024, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Billboard’s latest rankings show Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium has taken the number one spot in the U.S. and second place worldwide for live events.

The other top spots from Billboard’s rankings include SoFi Stadium in LA, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Nissan Stadium in Nashville and Madison Square Garden in New York.

The $1.9 billion venue hosted major acts in 2023 and 2024, including The Rolling Stones, K-pop group TWICE, BlackPink, Morgan Wallen, PINK and a plethora of sporting events.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Billboard as the top stadium in the United States and the #2 stadium worldwide,” said Andy Gorchov, Allegiant Stadium General Manager, to KTVN.

The huge 65,000-seat stadium welcomed fans for three international soccer matches during CONMEBOL Copa América 2024. It also hosted the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic, Las Vegas Bowl, and made history when the National Rugby League Telstra Premiership season-opening games were played for the first time ever in America, according to the stadium’s website.

Construction teams worked for 42 months to build this impressive structure, which opened its doors in 2020. The building features a movable field and a see-through ETFE roof that keeps out harsh sunlight while letting natural light shine through.

The stadium can pack in up to 72,000 people for major events, expanding seating by 7,000. Its huge 55,000-square-foot area shows off amazing views of the Strip through massive sliding doors. The stadium serves as home field for both the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV’s Rebels.

The stadium we see in Vegas today was originally planned as Carson Stadium in California, but plans changed when the Raiders chose to move to Las Vegas. For some context, the NFL owners met at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix where officials approved the Raiders’ relocation proposal from Oakland to Las Vegas.

15 Best Rock Songs About Los Angeles

Considering its proximity to the entertainment industry, it’s not surprising the impact Los Angeles has on television, film, and, of course, music.

L.A. has helped inspire countless songs, but for the sake of our list, we’re just focusing on rock songs. After much research, debate, and pairing down so this list wouldn’t be too obscenely long, here is our ranking of the 15 best rock songs about Los Angeles.

To make things fair, an artist will only be represented by one song on this list. As noted multiple times below, some artists could have easily dominated this list or even had their own individual list of songs from their catalog about Los Angeles. This way, we have more variety and, frankly, more fun.

A Call to Action

The Greater Los Angeles area is currently experiencing some of the worst wildfires in its history. If you can and regardless of the amount, please consider donating to The American Red Cross Wildfire relief efforts.

Picture of a house burning eith text overlaid, Wildfire Relief Please support today with a Beasley Best and American Red Cross logos.

  • 15. Weezer - “Beverly Hills”

    Okay, I know what some of you are thinking: “But Beverly Hills is a suburb of Los Angeles!” Sure, you’re correct, but it’s not a far stretch to include LA’s suburbs on this list, particularly one as iconic as Beverly Hills since it’s still tied into the whole LA/Southern California lifestyle. Weezer’s “Beverly Hills,” much like the city itself, is all about aspiration. Even if you’re a “no-class beat-down fool,” this song is still a lot of fun.

  • 14. Jan and Dean - “The Little Old Lady from Pasadena”

    Speaking of aspiration, does anyone else want to grow up to be just like “The Little Old Lady from Pasadena”? This woman just floors it and doesn’t seem to give a damn. Obviously, we hope her reckless driving doesn’t hurt anyone, but this granny is a total badass!

  • 13. The Distillers - “City of Angels”

    Sure, the sun is always shining in Los Angeles, but the city is still incredibly gritty, and it’s captured perfectly by the LA-based punk band The Distillers in this song. Bleakness has rarely sounded so catchy and cool thanks in part to Brody Dalle’s growling vocals and lyrics. (“So here we are, Los Angeles/No angels singing in your valley of unease/I watch the sun roll down the pacific/Over hookered sunset strip.”)

  • 12. Frank and Moon Zappa - “Valley Girl”

    Frank Zappa meant for “Valley Girl” to make fun of valley girls, but the song ended up introducing “Valspeak” to the masses instead.  (Barf me out, right?) The song ended up becoming a significant hit for the father and daughter and peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100. So bitchin’!

  • 11. Patti Smith - “Redondo Beach”

    The affluent Redondo Beach in Greater Los Angeles is certainly an interesting location for such a dark tune. The song is about a girl who died by suicide via drowning after getting into a fight with her friend, or maybe her lover, as some tend to believe. Perhaps picking such a beautiful coastal area for such a terrible tragedy was purposeful on Smith’s part. After all, beautiful things and places can still be grim. 

  • 10. Tom Petty - “Free Fallin’”

    Another song about the San Fernando Valley! Tom Petty literally wrote the song about things he saw while driving on Ventura Boulevard. Featured on Petty’s classic album Full Moon Fever, “Free Fallin'” is his biggest hit peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

  • 9. Hole - “Malibu”

    Reportedly about a stay Kurt Cobain had at a Malibu rehab facility, “Malibu” perfectly captures the glam and gloomy side of this iconic LA suburb. Also, Hole’s Celebrity Skin really holds up, and we don’t talk about that enough.

  • 8. Motley Crue - “Girls, Girls, Girls”

    It’s a song that pays tribute to major strip clubs on the Sunset Strip and filmed at The Seventh Veil, which is still in business today. Don’t think we really need to explain while this sleazy gem was included.

  • 7. Sheryl Crow - “All I Wanna Do”

    “This ain’t no disco/It ain’t no country club either/This is LA.” And with those spoken-word lyrics, a hit song about day drinking and talking about having a good time was born! “All I Wanna Do” also birthed Sheryl Crow’s mainstream breakthrough and two Grammy Awards in 1995 for Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

  • 6. Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Californication”

    Few bands are as synonymous with LA and Southern California as the Red Hot Chili Peppers. (They’re so tied to the area that they performed at the 2024 Olympic closing ceremony representing Los Angeles, which is hosting the 2028 summer games!) Many songs from the Chili Peppers could’ve been included on the list or could’ve been its own list, but we went with “Californication” for its many metaphors about the area.

  • 5. The Mamas & the Papas - “California Dreamin’”

    The longing of “California Dreamin'” is as strong as it was when this classic tune was first released in 1965. Anyone who’s dealt with a harsh winter can relate to just wanting to escape to somewhere “safe and warm.” Few escapes are as grand as those taken to Los Angeles.

  • 4. The Doors - “L.A. Woman”

    The Doors is another band synonymous with Los Angeles. The title track from the band’s sixth studio album, it was never officially released as a single, but that didn’t stop it from becoming a classic rock standard. About three months after its release, Jim Morrison died at age 27. It’s almost as if he meant the song as a final goodbye gift to the city that helped catapult him to stardom.

  • 3. Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band - “Hollywood Nights”

    It’s been often said that L.A. isn’t usually a place where people are born; it’s a place where people end up. Many people move to Los Angeles to chase a dream, so it makes sense that a song like “Hollywood Nights” ranks so high on this list. Written by a Midwestern boy about a Midwestern boy, Bob Seger paints a picture of a wild love affair that seemingly ends as soon as it began, but then a new love affair begins between that Midwestern boy and the city of angels.

  • 2. The Beach Boys - “California Girls”

    The Beach Boys could have also produced its own list of Los Angeles songs, but for the sake of our list, we opted to include “California Girls.” As soon as the song starts, you can practically feel sunshine and smell the ocean, which is basically L.A. 101. They literally spell it out in the lyrics, too! (“The West Coast has the sunshine/And the girls all get so tanned.”)

  • 1. Randy Newman - “I Love L.A.”

    Sure, Randy Newman’s trademark sarcasm is ample in “I Love L.A.,” but his one-liners are perfectly acceptable, especially since Newman was born and raised in Los Angeles. (Yes, we know we made that remark about how people aren’t born in L.A. and that they just end up there, but what a wonderful exception to be made!) Sarcasm aside, “I Love L.A.” and its carefree whimsy is the perfect vibe to top this list. Fun fact: Among the people screaming “We love it!” during the song are Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham.

