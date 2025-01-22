Billy Corgan & Bill Burr Meeting About Potentially Being Half-Brothers is Awkward AF

Billy Corgan and Bill Burr, who might be half-brothers, met for the first time thanks to a surprise arrangement by comedian Howie Mandel on his podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff.

In Nov. 2024, Corgan appeared on Mandel’s podcast and mentioned how Burr might be his half-brother. Corgan said his stepmother told him about a decade ago that Burr “might be one of your father’s illegitimate children.”



Cut to the present day, and Burr is a guest on Mandel’s podcast, and Mandel brings out Corgan as a surprise. It’s unknown whether this entire moment really was a surprise or a planned bit. Regardless, it’s very awkward, and Burr seems very angry.



After Burr greets Corgan, he turns toward Mandel and says, “You’re an a–hole.” Mandel responds, “I thought you would be cool with me bringing the family together.” Moments later, Burr says to Mandel, “What was supposed to happen? Are we gonna go play catch? We’re both in our fifties.”



It’s never really determined whether Corgan and Burr are half-brothers, but it sure seems like they are. The entire moment takes place beginning at the 31:51 mark in the video below. Oh, and this shouldn’t be a shocker, but NSFW language is ahead. Props to Burr for maintaining his composure through this, if he really was ambushed by this moment. Not sure if other people could do the same.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights