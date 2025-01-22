‘Mob Wives’ Star Natalie DiDonato Found in Nevada After Missing Person Alert

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 08: Bethenny Hosts the Mob Wives Cast at the CBS Broadcast Center on January 8, 2014 in New York City.

“Mob Wives” reality TV personality Natalie DiDonato is safe after disappearing and missing home-bound flights, her former co-star Drita Davanzo confirmed to social media on Wednesday.

“I spoke to Natalie’s mom and she is home and everything ok! I don’t know the details & the details do not matter as long as she is safe. Thanks for the help!!” Davanzo posted on Instagram.

TMZ also reported that someone allegedly stole DiDonato’s handbag and all of her IDs, which made flying back home difficult.

Concern grew after a missing person’s report was filed for DiDonato after she missed two separate flights from Las Vegas to her home in Florida.

DiDonato’s mother said that during a phone call, Natalie “looked nervous and distressed during their brief chat.” She tried to contact her daughter throughout the next few days but couldn’t, TMZ reports.

The U.S. Sun also reported that Renee Graziano, another Mob Wives co-star, said DiDonato called her from a blocked number the day she went missing. Graziano said she and other co-workers from the show were very nervous about her disappearance and were calling hospitals, coroner’s offices and more.

Well it looks like this story has a light at the end of the tunnel with news that DiDonato is safe. Renee Graziano also posted that DiDonato was found safe and thanked everyone for their help and prayers. NBC further said that her family isn’t sure why “she went off the grid for a few days.”

DiDonato is known for starring in the reality TV show “Mob Wives.” NBC News reports that she was in Season Five of the show and is the cousin of mobster Frank “Frankie Flowers” D’Alfonso. Her nickname was “Nat D.”