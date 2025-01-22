Nevada’s First Girls Hockey Team Takes Home National Championship as Female Players Surge 572%

In an amazing win, the Vegas Junior Golden Knights 14U Girls team grabbed the USA Hockey National Championship.

Their big win in 2024 marks the first time a Nevada girls’ team has won a national title. They dominated the tournament, outscoring opponents 13-4. By beating established hockey teams during their championship run, the 14U team showed Nevada can play with anyone on the ice, the NHL reports.

Since 2017, when the NHL came to Las Vegas, girls’ hockey participation has jumped by 572%, according to coach Gordie Mark. Youth hockey sign-ups have grown across all age groups, rising 426% in seven years. Street hockey classes and beginner programs supported by Vegas’ NHL team keep driving this growth. The sport’s explosion in the area matches the city’s new love for ice hockey since the Golden Knights came to town.

“I love when you go fast, it feels amazing. Winning feels great. Losing, we learn, but winning is the icing on the cake,” said team member Hayden Rom to KTNV.

The Golden Knights youth teams have built an impressive record. At City National Arena, the girls 12U, 14U, and 19U teams posted an 11-0-1 record in Pacific Girls Hockey League games, KTNV reports. Now they’re ready to take on the March playoffs as favorites. Leading the way is Mark, who brings playing experience from his time in the NHL and playing for the Las Vegas Thunder. His move to coaching girls’ hockey has created a winning culture.

City National Arena is often packed with young players working on their skills. Many first got hooked on hockey watching the Golden Knights, then started playing themselves.

Coming up in February, the NHL team will host Girls Tier 1 and 2 National Tournaments. These events should bring even more young players into the sport.