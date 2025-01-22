Ryan Gosling In Talks For Shawn Levy’s Standalone ‘Star Wars’ Film

Ryan Gosling attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "The Fall Guy" at Dolby Theatre on April 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Ryan Gosling is reportedly in talks to star in Shawn Levy’s highly anticipated standalone Star Wars movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Levy, known for directing Deadpool, Free Guy, and The Wolverine, has been working on this project since 2022.

Unlike the Skywalker Saga, which ended with 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this film is said to be a self-contained story within the Star Wars universe. Details about the plot and setting remain a mystery, but the timeline could range from the early days of the Galactic Republic to the aftermath of the Battle of Exegol.

If Gosling officially signs on, production might start as early as fall 2025. This would make Levy’s film the next major Star Wars production after The Mandalorian & Grogu, set to release on May 22, 2026.

For Gosling, this role could mark a major career milestone. As Variety notes, he has yet to take on a major franchise project, unlike many of his Hollywood peers. Before stepping into the Star Wars galaxy, Gosling will star in the sci-fi thriller Project Hail Mary, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir.

Gosling’s latest project, David Leitch’s The Fall Guy, is an action-comedy mystery romance set in the world of stunt professionals.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.