Thunder Valley Casino Hands Out 3 Big Jackpots in Early 2025

One Las Vegas visitor hit a total of 10 jackpots over the weekend. The lucky guests winnings total over two million dollars.

Three lucky players have hit the jackpot at Thunder Valley Casino Resort this January, with wins adding up to over $532,000 already.

New Year’s Day brought incredible luck when someone won $250,650. On Jan. 15, a visitor’s nickel bet on a Buffalo Link machine turned into a whopping $250,250 win. Another visitor went home with $117,354 when they hit the payout on the Lightning Link Gold Sahara game.

“What an incredible start to the year for Thunder Valley and our guests,” said Dawn Clayton, Thunder Valley general manager, in a statement written on Casino.org.

The California casino, which is under United Auburn Indian Community ownership, has an impressive winning streak record that includes a massive $1,210,108 win on the famous Buffalo sl9ot and $256,588 on Timber Wolf. It’s located north of Sacramento and features 3,400 slot machines.

Meanwhile, luck was also spreading at Nevada casinos in January. Las Vegas’ Red Rock Casino celebrated three wins this month. A player’s $1.76 bet on an Abundant Fortune slot machine paid out $31,505.20. Another visitor made a wager of $2.50 and took home $481,941.47, while someone bet $16 on Four Card Keno and walked away with a whopping $26,720.

A Triple Spin Poker player at Las Vegas’ Palms Casino turned $270 into $40,450. Up in North Las Vegas, someone playing at Aliante Casino hit it big on Diamond Reels, taking home $35,088.42. At Rampart Casino, luck found Liza L. fast. Just 13 minutes playing Dollar Storm—with a small $2 bet—landed her $104,378.

The progressive slot machines keep drawing players with their growing jackpots. By January 20, 2025, the Megabucks prize had grown to $4,006,251.18.