You don't have to wait for Cinco de Mayo to celebrate one of the most popular tequila drinks in the country. Saturday is National Margarita Day, yes it's a real thing. Here are 5 delicious cocktails for Margarita Day fiestas as well as TikTok Tuesday.

All you really need to make a classic Margarita is three ingredients, tequila, orange liqueur and freshly squeezed lime juice. So why do none taste the same? It comes down to the balance and quality of those ingredients. They can quickly become too acidic or even sweet. In addition, not all tequila's taste the same with their herbal undertones.

Some recipes replace the orange with other fruits and flavors. You'll find all of that below.

The videos below were copied from my social media account. You don't need to have your own an account to view them. You don't need to download anything either. Just view from here. However, some directions might be found in the text and the captions.

Delicious Cocktails For Margarita Day

The Perfect Margarita

Or so this recipe claims to be...the Perfect Margarita. If you are looking for the traditional kind, this is the recipe to test. Just get good ingredients.

Strawberry Margarita

Strawberries not an unusual substitute for orange in margaritas. They are sweet and go well with herbal flavors that are found n tequila. If you like a little less acid in your cocktails, this might be for you.

Mango Margarita

This is so tropical and so good, especially when mangoes are in season and you can add chunks for them for a garnish. It uses a mix to get that mango flavor which can be a double edged sword, if your not a pre-made mix kind of person.

More Cocktails For Margarita Day

Spicy Margaritas

Spicy Margaritas are the rage right now. There are so many ways to achieve that spice, it was hard to pick just one recipe. Some people infuse spice into their tequila. Some muddle peppers in the cocktail shaker, others just float them depending on your tolerance and desire for heat.

Coconut Margarita

I have to admit, I'm not sure about this one. Personal opinion, coconut flavors in cocktails sometimes remind me of suntan lotion, not beverages. However, it is one to consider if you feel differently so I'm sharing.