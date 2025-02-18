Jerry Cantrell Turned Down a Role in This Major Movie

Jerry Cantrell famously appeared in the hit 1996 Cameron Crowe film Jerry Maguire as "Jesus of CopyMat." (Who could forget his classic line, "That's how you become great, man; hang your balls out there.") It turns out Cantrell could've been in another hit Crowe hit.



The Alice in Chains guitarist shared on The Adamantium Podcast that Crowe offered him a role in Almost Famous where he would've played the bassist in Stillwater alongside guitarist Russell Hammond (Billy Crudup) and lead singer Jeff Bebe (Jason Lee). The role eventually went to Mark Kozelek.



Cantrell said it's "one of his biggest regrets" and added about the character, "[Crowe] had the character written where I was a '[Paul] McCartney is God' kind of dude, which he f---ing is. In a couple of conversations where bass players would come up, I'd come off the top turn buckle and say, 'F--- you, McCartney is a god'."



Cantrell and Alice in Chains is one of many acts booked to honor heavy metal gods Black Sabbath at "Back to the Beginning," the massive concert event that will feature the original Black Sabbath lineup reuniting for one last show.



As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline an all-day concert taking place Saturday, July 5 in Villa Park, Birmingham. It will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together.



In addition to Sabbath and AIC, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.



Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde.