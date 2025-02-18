ContestsEvents

Season 4 of ‘The White Lotus’ is Happening: Here’s What We Know So Far

The White Lotus season 3 just dropped but here we are, already talking about its fourth season. After all, HBO did announce the series had been renewed for season 4,…

The cast of The White Lotus Season 3 on the red carpet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: The cast of The White Lotus Season 3 attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" Season 3 at Paramount Theatre on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The White Lotus season 3 just dropped but here we are, already talking about its fourth season. After all, HBO did announce the series had been renewed for season 4, one month before season 3 premiered. With its unexpected twists, dark humor, and jaw-dropping moments, the show has become a cultural sensation. So, what can we expect from The White Lotus season 4? Here’s everything we know so far. 

The White Lotus Season 3 | Inside Episode 1 | Max

Quick Recap of The White Lotus 

For those who still haven’t seen The White Lotus, let’s do a quick recap (without spoiling anything!). The show, created by Mike White, first premiered on HBO on July 11, 2021, featuring an ensemble cast. The plot revolves around the various complex relationships between the guests and the staff at a high-end hotel, The White Lotus. Every season is set against the backdrop of a tropical paradise. Season 1 was set in Hawaii, the second in Italy and the third one in Thailand. 

Viewers and fans become instantly hooked with the show’s social commentary on privileges and the characters’ psychosocial dysfunctions, all wrapped in suspenseful and exciting storylines. It’s no wonder season 3 just dropped, but there’s already buzz with season 4. 

Where Will The White Lotus Season 4 Take Place? 

HBO executive Francesca Orsi said in an interview with Deadline (via Indy100) “We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon. I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.” Orsi added, “There are] some countries on the map that we talked about, but nothing to report on until they actually go locations scouting.” 

When Will The White Lotus Season 4 Premiere? 

If we base it on the premiere dates of seasons 1 and 2, we can expect season 4 at least mid 2026, provided there are no major setbacks or cause of delays. However, if we consider the distance between seasons 2 and 3’s premiere date, we can expect the fourth season around 2027. Although the push back for season 3’s premiere date can be attributed to the writer’s strike. 

The White Lotus season 3 starring Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lisa Manobal,  Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong  and Aimee Lou Wood is now available to stream on HBO Max. 

The White Lotus
