This Day in Rock History: February 18

Several big names in rock music were born on Feb. 18, affecting the course of music history. On this day in 1933, Yoko Ono, the future wife of John Lennon, was born. In 1947, Dennis DeYoung of Styx came into the world, and a year later, Keith Knudsen of The Doobie Brothers was born. Important birthdays aren't the only reason Feb. 18 is a game-changing day in rock music history. Keep reading to learn how Feb. 18 has shaped the rock music industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Popular rock songs that came out on Feb. 18 or were influenced by those that did include:

With their song "Tired of Waiting for You," The Kinks reached No. 1 in the U.K. The song also reached No. 6 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it their highest charting single in the country. 1978: Kansas' "Dust in the Wind" entered the Billboard chart. The song would be the band's only Top 10 hit single in the U.S., making it to the No. 6 spot on the chart.

Cultural Milestones

These Feb. 18 events impacted rock music culture:

Kay Starr became the first female rock and roll artist to have a No. 1 hit song with "Rock and Roll Waltz." The song stayed at No. 1 for six weeks. 2006: The Rolling Stones performed a free concert a week before Carnival in Rio de Janeiro. It's estimated that 1.5 million people showed up to see the performance.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several notable recordings and performances on Feb. 18 left their mark on rock music:

The Beach Boys recorded their third No. 1 hit song in the U.S., "Good Vibrations." Brian Wilson, co-founder of the band, composed the song, and Mike Love wrote the lyrics. 1974: KISS released their self-titled debut album. The album barely made the Billboard Hot 100 chart but was later certified gold after selling 500,000 copies by 1977.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These Feb. 18 changes and challenges in rock music affected the entire genre:

Pink Floyd replaced Syd Barrett with David Gilmore. Barrett attempted a solo career before eventually removing himself from the public eye. 1990: Making what would be his final appearance, Freddie Mercury accepted the Outstanding Contribution to British Music award on behalf of Queen. He died of AIDS-related complications a year later.