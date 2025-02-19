Athletics Keep Manager Kotsay Around Through 2028 As Team Plans Vegas Move

MESA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 18: Manager Mark Kotsay #7 of the Oakland Athletics poses for a portrait during photo day at HoHoKam Stadium on February 18, 2025 in Mesa, Arizona.

The Oakland Athletics have extended manager Mark Kotsay's contract through 2028, with a club option for 2029, securing his leadership as the team prepares to transition to Las Vegas. The announcement coincided with the A's first full-squad spring training workout on February 17, 2025, marking a significant moment for the franchise amid ongoing changes.

Kotsay, who originally signed a three-year contract (2022-2024) with an option for 2025, now has an extended commitment, ensuring stability for a team navigating relocation. Expressing his gratitude, Kotsay called the extension one of the best days of his life, second only to his wedding day. Despite the challenges ahead, his confidence remains steadfast. "The circumstances are what they are. Our mindset is that we're going to deal with those circumstances together and that it's only going to make us stronger," he told The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

With Kotsay at the helm, the A's are focused on developing their young core, led by Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers, while adding key veterans like Luis Severino and Gio Urshela. Rooker's five-year, $60 million deal and Severino's three-year, $67 million contract signal a new era of investment in talent, a notable shift for a team long known for trading away star players.

Financially, the Athletics are in a stronger position than in previous years. With their 100% share of league revenue sharing, they must now increase spending, breaking away from past budgetary restrictions. Last season's 69-93 record was a disappointment on the field, but a 39-37 finish from July onward showed promise, fueling optimism for 2025.

Kotsay's leadership will be instrumental in maintaining focus and continuity as the team prepares for its temporary move to Sacramento before its eventual arrival in Las Vegas. The Athletics open the regular season on March 27, 2025, against the Seattle Mariners, eager to take the next step in their evolution from a rebuilding franchise to a competitive force in their future home.

The once-stunning Tropicana Las Vegas will crumble into dust on Oct. 9 -- the official date for the hotel's demolition.

According to Fox 5, Bally's Corporation has planned the Trop's demolition for Oct. 9. But in true Vegas style, the "implosion celebration" will feature a firework and drone show that will honor the Tropicana and sparkle up the skyline. After the show, the hotel will implode at a scheduled time of 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9.

8 News Now reports the Tropicana officially closed on April 2. The county issued a commercial demolition permit in April as well, and there were efforts to remove asbestos from the hotel. Now, the hotel will be imploded, which will most likely turn into a huge watch party among locals and tourists.

Demolition Of The Tropicana Marks New Start: Let's Remember The Rich History

History has poured into The Tropicana's doors. From attempted assassination attempts that altered its history, big wins, major shows and so much more, the demolition of the property marks an end to one of the "OG" resorts on The Strip.

According to the Neon Museum, The Tropicana was the most expensive hotel ever built during that time in 1957. The most expensive hotel built before The Tropicana was the Riviera Hotel & Casino, which cost $10 million and was built in 1955. The Tropicana cost $15 million to complete. Celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dean Martin often went to the hotel, helping the property elevate its status and be dubbed the "Tiffany of The Strip."

Mob Ties Change Perception

The mob connections also crept throughout the hotel during its golden era. The Neon Museum further states that Frank Costello, also known as the mob boss of the Luciano crime family, was known to have "interests in the casino."

The Mob Museum further reported that Vincent “Chin” Gigante allegedly tried to assassinate Frank Costello in New York. However, this assassination attempt was a botched one, and the wound to Costello's head was superficial. Although this situation happened in New York, the connections and the incident changed the perception of the property forever.

Remembering The Famous Shows At The Trop

There have been so many famous shows that had a run at The Trop. One of the most iconic shows was the Folies Bergere burlesque show, which ran its course for nearly 50 years. In an interview with Fox 5, one of the former dancers said the mob often protected the performers and ensured their safety. The show was produced, imported and featured cast members from Paris.

It was a show that truly innovated entertainment and the connection of glitz and glamour with gaming. The days of gambling shifted from those quiet, smoky and dusty illegal clubs. The addition of performances, like the Folies Bergere show, marked a change in Vegas culture. Without showgirls, Vegas wouldn't be as fabulous. Eventually, the famous French burlesque show closed its curtains in 2009, Fox 5 reports.

Other venues sprouted throughout the property. The Laugh Factory Las Vegas featured a plethora of famous comedians. Illusionists Siegfried and Roy debuted their show at The Trop, and the hotel even had a cameo in the James Bond movie "Diamonds Are Forever."

The rich and sparkling history of this beloved property will soon join the neon graveyard and the textbooks of Las Vegas archives. Scroll down to enjoy some stunning photos of The Trop's former glory.

