This Day in Rock History: February 20

On Feb. 20 we saw the birth of a rock legend along with Jimi Hendrix's first concert. Continue reading to get more facts and trivia about what happened on this day in rock music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Feb. 20 saw these breakthrough hits and milestones that made waves in rock music:

1971: The soundtrack to the rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Top LPs chart. After the album's success, there were many Broadway productions of the controversial musical.

Cultural Milestones

Your favorite music genre wouldn't sound the same, if not for these Feb. 20 cultural milestones:

1967: Kurt Cobain, founder of Nirvana, was born in Aberdeen, Washington. He's considered one of the most iconic rock musicians in the industry thanks to pioneering the grunge style that bridged hard rock, heavy metal, and punk styles.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The most notable recordings and performances in rock music that happened on Feb. 20 were:

1959: At the age of 16, Jimi Hendrix played his first concert at the Temple De Hirsch Sinai synagogue in his hometown of Seattle. He was fired from the unnamed band immediately following the show, as the other members thought he was showing off.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The rock music industry changed forever after these Feb. 20 challenges:

2003: Pyrotechnics ignited soundproofing material during a Great White concert at The Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island. The result was a massive blaze that caused 100 deaths and more than 200 injuries, making it the fourth-deadliest nightclub fire in the nation.

