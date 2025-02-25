Las Vegas Aces Shake Up Roster with Major Trades, Free Agent Signings for 2025 Season

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 02: Kiah Stokes #41 of the Las Vegas Aces walks onto the court after a timeout in the fourth quarter of a game against the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Las Vegas Aces are navigating a pivotal offseason after falling short of their third consecutive WNBA championship. The team is focused on rebuilding its depth while making crucial contract decisions.

One of the biggest roster questions is the status of Kiah Stokes and Megan Gustafson. Both centers hold nonguaranteed contracts. Stokes, however, has secured her place on the team, signing a new deal worth over $100,000 per year. "She is a consummate professional, a rim protector, and our secret 3-point shooter. Kiah is family, and we are blessed to have her back for two more years," said Natalie Williams to The Next Hoops.

The Aces executed a series of moves to bolster their roster, including a trade with the Chicago Sky to acquire guard Dana Evans and the signing of free agent Tiffany Mitchell from the Connecticut Sun. However, the team made headlines with a blockbuster trade that sent guard Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks in a three-team deal, bringing six-time All-Star Jewell Loyd from the Seattle Storm to Las Vegas.

These additions come amid the loss of key reserves, including:

Sydney Colson signed with the Indiana Fever

Alysha Clark returned to the Storm

Tiffany Hayes opted to join the WNBA's newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries

In response, the Aces made strategic signings. They added veteran forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and secured 2024 draftee Elizabeth Kitley. Kitley is set to debut after missing last season due to injury.

Despite the roster changes, Aces president Nikki Fargas remains confident in the team's ability to compete for another title. With only six players under guaranteed contracts, roster cuts will be necessary before the season begins. The team also holds the No. 13 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, allowing it to strengthen its depth further.