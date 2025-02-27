WNBA Star A’ja Wilson Named TIME Magazine Woman of the Year

"Time" recently recognized WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson for her athletic excellence and commitment to creating a more equitable world in sports. A'ja Wilson is more than a WNBA superstar; she is a trailblazer for women's sports. She is a champion for equity and an advocate for future athletes.



Her resume is impressive. She has multiple WNBA MVP titles, two league championships, and six All-Star appearances. Even beyond the court, her influence extends into culture and advocacy. She is a Nike signature athlete and the author of "Dear Black Girls."



Wilson has even been vocal about the financial disparities between the WNBA and NBA. She has pushed for better salaries, resources, and visibility for the WNBA. She has also been candid about the challenges Black women face in professional sports. How representation and the need for young athletes to see themselves reflected in the game is important.