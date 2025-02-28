Did a WNBA star go topless during her introductory press conference? The internet seems to think so after a picture went viral.

However, no. Of course she didn't go topless at her introductory press conference. That would be wild! That's not stopping the internet from thinking that WNBA star Elizabeth Kitley went topless during her introduction. You can't really blame social media. In the picture that's going viral it definitely looks like she's not wearing a top because the jersey she's holding up is covering that area and she's wearing a shirt with no shoulders. It looks like she could be naked! However, again, she is not. Check out the photo for yourself below. What do you think? Would this have fooled you?

Did A WNBA Star Go Topless During Her Intro?

It really looks like it! Man, would that be a crazy decision. Note if that ever did happen you would certainly know about it. That wouldn't go unnoticed by the media nor social media. Kitley was just introduced along with Jewell Lloyd as a member of the Las Vegas Aces. She might be the missing piece to bring another championship to Las Vegas! Until then, this photo will be fresh in our minds.