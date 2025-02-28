ContestsEvents

Did A WNBA Star Go Topless During Her Introductory Press Conference?

Did a WNBA star go topless during her introductory press conference? The internet seems to think so after a picture went viral. However, no. Of course she didn’t go topless…

Cort Freeman
Las Vegas Aces logo at center court. Did A WNBA Star Go Topless During Her Introductory Press Conference?

Did A WNBA Star Go Topless During Her Introductory Press Conference? (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Did a WNBA star go topless during her introductory press conference? The internet seems to think so after a picture went viral.

However, no. Of course she didn't go topless at her introductory press conference. That would be wild! That's not stopping the internet from thinking that WNBA star Elizabeth Kitley went topless during her introduction. You can't really blame social media. In the picture that's going viral it definitely looks like she's not wearing a top because the jersey she's holding up is covering that area and she's wearing a shirt with no shoulders. It looks like she could be naked! However, again, she is not. Check out the photo for yourself below. What do you think? Would this have fooled you?

Did A WNBA Star Go Topless During Her Intro?

It really looks like it! Man, would that be a crazy decision. Note if that ever did happen you would certainly know about it. That wouldn't go unnoticed by the media nor social media. Kitley was just introduced along with Jewell Lloyd as a member of the Las Vegas Aces. She might be the missing piece to bring another championship to Las Vegas! Until then, this photo will be fresh in our minds.

Kitley was drafted by the Aces last year but missed her first season due to an ACL injury. The Aces won back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023. They've got a solid team put together now and are expected to compete for another championship this year. I know I wouldn't bet against A'ja Wilson.

Las Vegas Aces
Cort FreemanWriter
Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.
Related Stories
a puppy
Human InterestPuppy Has Life-Saving Surgery After Eating 24 Socks And MoreCort Freeman
Tacobell Crunch Wrap
Human InterestTaco Bell Selling Crunchwrap Sliders For Their 20th AnniversaryCort Freeman
Diverse people United as social diversity and unity partnership as heart hands in a community group connected together shaped as a support symbol expressing the feeling of teamwork and togetherness.
Human InterestVegas Community Center Project Gets $2M for Mental Health Services HubJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect