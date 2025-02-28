Pink Floyd’s ‘Live at Pompeii’ Gets Complete Restoration for 2025 Release

A remaster of Live at Pompeii comes to theaters in April under the title Pink Floyd at Pompeii MCMLXXII. The film features clear picture quality and a new audio mix created by Steven Wilson.

The updated 90-minute version comes from the original 35-millimeter negatives. Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision will bring this classic to theaters worldwide.

"It was an honor to remix the soundtrack to accompany Lana Topham's incredible restoration of the film, which looks like it could've been filmed yesterday,” Wilson said in Rolling Stone.

Fans will get to enjoy unseen footage filmed inside Abbey Road Studios. The bonus material documents the band during crucial recording sessions.

This release comes after Sony's $400 million deal to buy Pink Floyd's recorded catalog in 2024. The band kept their songwriting rights while selling their recorded music.

Filmed among ancient ruins, the movie shows mesmerizing performances in Pompeii's deserted amphitheater. Film crews worked day and night to capture every performance.

While restoring the film, the team discovered forgotten interviews with the four original members. These rare clips will be included as bonus content.

Music legends from the Beastie Boys to Radiohead name the original film as a major influence. Its authentic energy helped launch Pink Floyd to global fame.

Just months after came The Dark Side of the Moon, which reached sales of 50 million copies. In 2023, fans marked its 50th birthday with updated versions and concert recordings.

The birthday collection featured tour photos from '73-'74 across 160 pages. Musicians received 76 pages of handwritten sheet music.

Storm Thorgerson's company Hipgnosis created the famous prism design. George Hardie's drawing became the final artwork, which is now among rock's most famous images.