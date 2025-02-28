ContestsEvents

Puppy Has Life-Saving Surgery After Eating 24 Socks And More

A puppy needed life-saving surgery after eating 24 socks and 43 other things! Even for a puppy that’s a lot. There seems to be no limit to what a puppy…

A puppy needed life-saving surgery after eating 24 socks and 43 other things! Even for a puppy that's a lot.

There seems to be no limit to what a puppy will try to eat. That's why we "puppy-proof" our homes when we get one to limit the amount of damage and destruction they can do. No matter how hard we try to prevent them from getting and eating things, they always seem to do it. Socks tend to be a favorite and that appears to be the case for this puppy who reportedly ate 24 of them. At least it was an even number so you don't have a loose single sock, I suppose. It happened to Luna, a 7-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog in California.

Puppy Has Life-Saving Surgery After Eating 24 Socks

According to The New York Post, Luna got sick after eating the closet and started puking so her owner's took her to the animal hospital where a vet was able to clear her stomach and remove the clothing causing the obstruction. In the end, 24 socks were removed along with some other items. She clearly has quite the sock obsession.

She is now recovering and doing fine. You have to watch your puppy to make sure they aren't getting into anything because once they leave your path of vision you can almost guarantee they're up to something. Happy that Luna is going to be okay, as playful as eating socks sounds it can be dangerous.

