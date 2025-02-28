Taco Bell Selling Crunchwrap Sliders For Their 20th Anniversary

Taco Bell is selling Crunchwrap Sliders for their 20th anniversary. Is this something that you’re excited about?

Taco Bell loves dropping new and exciting items. Sure, they don’t always live up to the hype but they seem to more often than not. Now, it is selling Crunchwrap Sliders to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the famous and beloved Crunchwrap (aka The Stop Sign for those not in the know). It debuted back in 2005 and has been a favorite ever since it hit the menu. They will reportedly come with 2 small crunchwraps. Does it sound like something you’d try?

Taco Bell Dropping Crunchwrap Sliders

I’m a huge Crunchwrap fan so this is definitely something I’ll have to sample. Honestly, if I do say so, they look quite adorable. According to People, they will be Steak and Queso Crunchwrap Sliders and it has my attention! Even better? They’re on menus now! You can go try one! I can go try one! What are we waiting for?