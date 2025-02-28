ContestsEvents

Taco Bell Selling Crunchwrap Sliders For Their 20th Anniversary

Cort Freeman
Tacobell Crunch Wrap

Taco Bell Will Sell Crunchwrap Sliders For Their 20th Anniversary (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell

Taco Bell is selling Crunchwrap Sliders for their 20th anniversary. Is this something that you’re excited about?

Taco Bell loves dropping new and exciting items. Sure, they don’t always live up to the hype but they seem to more often than not. Now, it is selling Crunchwrap Sliders to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the famous and beloved Crunchwrap (aka The Stop Sign for those not in the know). It debuted back in 2005 and has been a favorite ever since it hit the menu. They will reportedly come with 2 small crunchwraps. Does it sound like something you’d try?

Taco Bell Dropping Crunchwrap Sliders

I’m a huge Crunchwrap fan so this is definitely something I’ll have to sample. Honestly, if I do say so, they look quite adorable. According to People, they will be Steak and Queso Crunchwrap Sliders and it has my attention! Even better? They’re on menus now! You can go try one! I can go try one! What are we waiting for?

While most of their new menu items are loved they aren’t always. You can’t always deliver the tastiness of Nacho Fries. Remember the  chicken fingers shaped like tortilla chips? Those weren’t received very well. Same with the Firecracker Burrito with Pop Rocks in it. Sometimes, you end up doing too much and giving the people something they never asked for. I don’t think that will be the case with these.

Taco Bell
Cort FreemanWriter
Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.
