ContestsEvents

Boyd Gaming Kicks Off $100M Cadence Crossing Casino Project in Henderson

Boyd Gaming is expanding its presence in Henderson with Cadence Crossing Casino. Set to open in mid-2026, the new casino will feature a 10,000-square-foot gaming floor with 450 slot machines…

Jennifer Eggleston
Blurred defocused background of roulette at casino saloon - Gambling concept with unfocused game room with video poker slot machines and multicolored blurry lights
ViewApart via getty Images

Boyd Gaming is expanding its presence in Henderson with Cadence Crossing Casino.

Set to open in mid-2026, the new casino will feature a 10,000-square-foot gaming floor with 450 slot machines and multiple dining options at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road. The development comes as Boyd Gaming celebrates its 50th anniversary in the Las Vegas Valley, marking a significant milestone for the company.

“As the community grows, we can grow with it based on demand, so we feel pretty good about the opportunity. A modest investment on day one (with) opportunity to grow into the future,” said Keith Smith, President and CEO of Boyd Gaming, to World Casino Directory.

Cadence Crossing Casino is strategically positioned within one of the fastest-growing master-planned communities in the U.S., bringing an elevated entertainment experience to the area. The new casino will replace the long-standing Jokers Wild Casino, which has operated since 1990. Jokers Wild Casino will remain open until Cadence Crossing is completed.

Future plans for Cadence Crossing include expansions such as a hotel and additional gaming space. Site grading is already underway. The formal groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for April 3, 2025.

CasinosHenderson
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
An aerial view of houses in Henderson on a cloudy day
Local NewsHenderson’s Watermark Project Restarts After Getting $28M in New FundingJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 19: Members of the Rare Breed Motorcycle Club pose in front of the historical Harrison House, where black entertainers stayed during days of segregation, during a Juneteenth Reunion Family Caravan and BBQ put on by the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation on June 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law.
Local NewsHistoric Harrison House, Once a Safe Haven for Black Performers, Now Giving Daily Tours for Black History MonthJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 20: An LED screen displays an advertisement for Luke Bryan's upcoming residency as construction continues at Resorts World Las Vegas north of a sign directing pedestrians to the Las Vegas Strip on June 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Genting Group's property is scheduled to open on June 24, 2021, on the former site of the Stardust Resort &amp; Casino. The USD 4.3 billion resort is the first new resort to be built on the Las Vegas Strip since The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas opened in 2010 and will be the most expensive property ever developed in Las Vegas. It will feature three towers with 3,500 guest rooms and suites, a 117,000-square-foot casino and a 5,000-seat theater on its nearly 88-acre site.
Local NewsFormer MGM Boss Takes Over at Resorts World, Plans North Strip GrowthJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect