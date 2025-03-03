Golden Knights Plan Women’s History Night for March 7 Game Against Penguins

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates for a rebound in front of Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Los Angeles Kings during a 5-2 Kings win at Crypto.com Arena on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Vegas Golden Knights will host Women's History Night on Mar. 7, at T-Mobile Arena. The event is presented by Taco Bell and is being held in honor of Women's History Month. It will feature a full day of activities celebrating the impact of women in sports.

The day kicks off at 8 a.m. with a special hockey clinic led by three-time Olympic gold medalist Cassie Campbell-Pascall. Young female players will have the chance to learn from one of the sport's greatest athletes in an event designed to inspire the next generation of women in hockey. At 3 p.m., there will be a networking event featuring 45 women in the sports industry. Senior women leaders from the Golden Knights organization will share insights and experiences. It should be a unique opportunity for mentorship and connection.

The excitement will build outside the arena as local artists bring a live art project to life on Toshiba Plaza. Cheer and entertainment groups will deliver performances throughout the evening. Inside, the team will recognize notable guests, including the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights, who recently won a national championship.

The Golden Knights will unveil a special logo designed by Veronica Carpenter to commemorate the occasion. This special logo will feature the Knights' signature 'V' logo, roses, and wings forming a heart shape. This design symbolizes strength, growth, and the power of women in sports. You can purchase exclusive merchandise featuring the logo, including a velvet cap, available through a special ticket package and a T-shirt at the team store.