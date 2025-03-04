ContestsEvents

Billy Idol Reflects on Black Sabbath’s Influence

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Billy Idol performs onstage during the 6th Jam For Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party Presented By Live Nation at the Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Billy Idol became a household name in the '80s. His blend of punk energy and pop hooks made "Rebel Yell" and "White Wedding" massive hits, while MTV couldn't resist his bleached spikes and signature sneer.

Idol's love for rock started early. In 1968, he watched a then-unknown Black Sabbath perform live. He reminisced on how Black Sabbath influenced his career. Per Music Radar, Idol said, "We watched those guys do their music and we watched them create the scene they created and those sorts of things drove you. When we created the punk rock scene, you just thought about all the music you loved and what those people did to fire you up and then you went on and did it yourself."

At the 2024 Rock Hall ceremony, he performed "No More Tears" to honor Ozzy Osbourne's induction. He originally planned to play "Crazy Train" but changed it right before the show.

Dream Into It, his upcoming album, takes a fresh direction. The songs weave stories across generations, featuring collaborations with rock legends Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart, plus Avril Lavigne.

On Dream Into It, Idol bridges then and now. Idol said, "So the album is a little bit about the story of my life, almost in chronological order. That's how we've even done the track listing."

Idol released his single "Still Dancing" as he waits to hear whether he's been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. After four decades of making music, he keeps touring and creating new music.

Getting into the Rock Hall would be the ultimate recognition. It's the highest praise for those who've shaped rock music.

UK fans can see Idol perform at the Forever Now Festival on June 22. Two days later, he'll take over London's OVO Arena Wembley.

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
