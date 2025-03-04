ContestsEvents

Pete Davidson Takes on Dramatic Role in ‘Riff Raff’ While Opening Up About Mental Health

In his latest movie “Riff Raff” that came out Feb. 28, Pete Davidson shows he can tackle serious roles. The cast features Bill Murray, Jennifer Coolidge, and Gabrielle Union. At…

Erika Beasley
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In his latest movie "Riff Raff" that came out Feb. 28, Pete Davidson shows he can tackle serious roles. The cast features Bill Murray, Jennifer Coolidge, and Gabrielle Union.

At the Feb. 26, 2025 premiere, the 31-year-old comedian-turned-actor talked about moving from comedy to drama. He wants to evolve from being seen as just the funny guy.

During red carpet interviews, Davidson revealed his tattoos covered up scars from self-harm. His journey to recovery included rehab, followed by laser removal treatments starting in 2020.

Getting the tattoos removed hurts more than getting them done, he said. Through social media posts, fans follow along as his skin heals.

"They gotta burn off a layer of your skin and then it has to heal for, like, six to eight weeks and you can't get in the sunlight," E News reported he said on The Tonight Show.

More celebrities are talking about mental health. Stars like Candace Cameron Bure, Billie Eilish, and Dwayne Johnson have shared their personal struggles.

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, for instance, fight for better mental health resources. Their efforts highlight the everyday challenges many people face.

Davidson has battled borderline personality disorder and substance abuse. His collection of tattoos grew during those tough times, serving as protection and a way to cope.

Removing his tattoos represents his healing journey. His honest talk about mental health and regretting his tattoos have connected with many people.

