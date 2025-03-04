Rick Springfield Opens Up About Micro-Dosing LSD to Treat Depression

At 75, Rick Springfield has started micro-dosing LSD to combat depression.

After trying ketamine therapy, which made him feel "heavy and machinelike," Springfield discovered micro-dosing LSD gave him what he calls a "great high." This switch represents his latest effort to handle his ongoing depression.

His biggest improvement came from cutting down on alcohol. These days, Springfield said he follows one simple rule: Only drinking when performing on stage. This adjustment over the last two years has helped his mental health.

Since sharing his story in his 2010 book Late, Late at Night, Springfield speaks openly about his struggles.

Research suggests psychedelics could help with mental health treatment. Studies show these substances might benefit people fighting depression and PTSD when used with proper medical supervision.

The "Jessie's Girl" singer keeps busy performing. He's joining the "I Want My '80s Tour" kicking off May 29 in St. Augustine, Florida. Shows continue through Aug. 8 in Henderson, Nevada, alongside John Waite and Wang Chung.

Before and after the main shows, Springfield pairs up with Richard Marx for smaller acoustic performances. These shows let him showcase his musical talents.

Springfield made it clear he's not encouraging others to use drugs. He's just found what helps in his personal fight against depression.

"I don't mean to push drugs on anyone, but I'm not averse to anything that helps me be happier and a better person. I could use some help in that area. I'm always searching,” Springfield told People.