Shinedown’s ‘Dance, Kid, Dance’ Hits No. 1 on Rock Charts, Band Announces Spring Tour

Shinedown scored another win as their single “Dance, Kid, Dance” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart last week. The track racked up 2,007 radio spins, a 123-spin increase…

Erika Beasley
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: (L-R) Zach Myers and Brent Smith of Shinedown attend an evening with Shinedown at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on July 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Shinedown scored another win as their single "Dance, Kid, Dance" reached No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart last week. The track racked up 2,007 radio spins, a 123-spin increase from the previous week.

This achievement brings their total to 20 number-one hits, putting them neck and neck with Foo Fighters for most top-ten songs. Both bands now have 32 tracks in this coveted spot.

In other news, their song "Three Six Five" continues to gain ground, simultaneously making waves on two charts. It recently hit No. 17 on Alternative and No. 16 on Hot AC radio. The track is also popular in the UK, enjoying heavy rotation on Planet Rock and Kerrang Radio.

"We wrote it about my father's death. Aside from my father's illness, my sister-in-law had cancer and lived with us for a long time and she passed away. My aunt, who was basically my second mother, passed away. My mentor, Doug McKean, passed away. This all happened within about a two-year period, all this death took place,"  Eric Bass said during an interview with Blabbermouth.

Bass produced both singles at Big Animal Studio in Charleston, seamlessly blending raw emotion with polished production. These tracks highlight the band's ability to transform personal experiences into powerful rock anthems.

Currently, the band is planning its "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour, which will kick off on April 25. The 36-date trek will stop at major venues like Madison Square Garden and Bridgestone Arena. It will also feature special performances from rock bands BEARTOOTH and BUSH, who will join them on select shows, while country singer Morgan Wade will perform throughout the tour.

Before the tour, the band will perform at The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2, bringing their signature high-energy performance to the racing event.

Erika BeasleyEditor
