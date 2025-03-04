ContestsEvents

When We Were Young Day 2: Win Tickets

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that nostalgia ROCKS!

The annual When We Were Young Festival has been announced it's second day and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever! You don’t want to the chance to reminisce on the good old days with bands like Panic at the Disco!, Blink-182, Avril Lavigne, Weezer, The Offspring, All Time Low, The Used, Knocked Loose, and so many more!

Don't miss out - grab your tickets here!

LISTEN TO WIN

X 107.5 Xtreme Radio wants to send YOU! Listen to The Dave & Mahoney Morning Show & Carlota all week long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to When We Were Young Festival Day 2 on October 19, 2025!

How to enter: Listen To Win

  • Dates of Contests: 3/3/25 - 3/7/25
  • How winners are selected: Caller 7
  • When the winner is selected: 8am - 3pm
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 15
  • Prize description: two (2) GA tickets to When We Were Young Day 2 on October 19, 2025
  • Prize value: $850
  • Prize provided by:LiveNation
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
