Jimmy Page, Brian May Warn of AI’s Impact on Future of Art

Jimmy Page and Brian May are speaking out about artificial intelligence and potential changes to copyright law in the U.K. involving AI that could seriously impact the livelihood of musicians and other artists.



The changes to U.K.'s copyright law are being proposed by the country's Labour Party. According to the BBC, "The government is considering an overhaul of the law that would allow AI developers to use creators' content on the internet to help develop their models, unless the rights holders opt out."



In a lengthy post to Facebook, Page shared his concerns about AI's impact on art writing, in part, "Today, as artificial intelligence seeks to mimic and monetise creativity, we stand at a crossroads. AI-generated art and music, synthesised from existing human works, lack the visceral essence that comes from lived experience. They are but hollow echoes, devoid of the struggles, triumphs, and soul that define true artistry."



Page added, "Moreover, the ethical implications are profound. When AI scrapes the vast tapestry of human creativity to generate content, it often does so without consent, attribution, or compensation. This is not innovation; it’s exploitation.



He concluded by saying, "In defending the sanctity of human creativity against the encroachment of AI, we safeguard not just the rights of artists, but the very soul of our cultural heritage."



Meanwhile, May expressed his concerns to the Daily Mail, but he struck a far darker tone than Page.



"My fear is that it's already too late – this theft has already been performed and is unstoppable, like so many incursions that the monstrously arrogant billionaire owners of Al and social media are making into our lives," said May.



He added, "The future is already forever changed. But I applaud this campaign to make the public aware of what is being lost. I hope it succeeds in putting a brake on, because if not, nobody will be able to afford to make music from here on in."



Last month, Paul McCartney spoke out about the potential changes to the U.K.'s copyright law in a sitdown with the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg.



"We're the people, you're the government, you're supposed to protect us. That's your job," said McCartney. "So, if you're putting through a bill, make sure you protect the creative thinkers, the creative artists, or you're not going to have them ... Let's protect the creative people."



He added, "If there's such a thing as a government, it's their responsibility, I would think, to protect the young people, to try and enhance that whole thing so that it works, so that these people have got jobs and can enhance the world with their wonderful art. So protect it!"