Mötley Crüe Reschedules Vegas Residency, Cites Vince Neil Health Issue

Mötley Crüe has announced that they have rescheduled their upcoming Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM due to a health issue involving singer Vince Neil.



The band announced this news via their social media channels. Their statement began, "Mötley Crüe’s Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, originally scheduled for March 28th- April 19th, 2025, is moving to September 2025 due to a required medical procedure recently advised by vocalist Vince Neil’s doctors."



Neil said in a personal statement, "To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to see us this Spring, I’m truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can’t wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well-wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know."



In a joint statement, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and John 5 said, "Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September. We can’t wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your understanding and support in the meantime."



The new dates are listed below, and tickets for the original dates will be honored for the rescheduled dates.