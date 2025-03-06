Nevada Lawmakers Push $120M Film Tax Credit Package and UNLV Movie Campus Plan

Nevada lawmakers are considering Senate Bill 220 to create a movie campus at the UNLV Harry Reid Research & Technology Park. The plan is part of an effort to boost local film production and grow the economy. The Nevada Film Office supports the program and intends to increase the state's participation in and benefits from the entertainment industry by drawing in Phillips and Poughkeepsie and providing jobs to residents.

Assembly Bill 238 is, in addition to a $120 million tax credit package, also proposed to attract film projects to Nevada for the next 15 years. A group of tradespeople, filmmakers, and business leaders gathered in recent weeks to rally in support of the bill, and proponents have made the case that it would be good for the economy. Andi Isaacs, an Assistant Professor at UNLV, said that because of limited tax incentives offered by Nevada, only low-budget productions have come to the state, compared to other states that financially support these productions more robustly.

Each of these industries nurtures multiple sectors — equipment rentals, talent agencies, transportation services, medical assistance, legal support — it's a chain reaction, and each reaction creates many employment opportunities. The industry's reach extends beyond film, and local businesses see higher wages and more spending at restaurants, hotels, and retail stores.

While there's heavy support, there are worries about the impact of these tax credits on the state budget. Specific concerns are around how they would affect social services and education funding. But during the Assembly hearing, Tom Burns clarified that Nevada's incentives are only for qualifying production expenses, not the construction of facilities, saying, "We offer incentives to film in Nevada, not to build the facilities to film."