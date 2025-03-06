ContestsEvents

Raiders Have $93.2M to Spend While Looking for QB Options, Key Free Agents

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a good financial position heading into the 2025 offseason, with $93.2 million in cap space, the second most in the NFL. But they have hard decisions…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 05: Brock Bowers #89 and Terrace Marshall Jr. #80 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrate Bowers' fourth-quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in their game at Allegiant Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 34-20.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 05: Brock Bowers #89 and Terrace Marshall Jr. #80 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrate Bowers’ fourth-quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in their game at Allegiant Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 34-20.

 (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a good financial position heading into the 2025 offseason, with $93.2 million in cap space, the second most in the NFL. But they have hard decisions on in-house free agents, from Tre'von Moehrig to Robert Spillane to star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who will need a contract extension. General Manager John Spytek made it clear that any personnel moves they make will follow what the coaching staff sees in terms of vision so that they can make informed decisions on the roster.

While aggressively pursuing a franchise quarterback, the Raiders could not land Matthew Stafford, who signed a two-year, $90 million extension with the Rams. Their chase of Stafford highlighted their win-now mentality as they plan to solidify the most critical position on the field.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of resources. Their cap space remains the second-most effective in the league ($89.716 million, according to OverTheCap.com) and the sixth pick overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Except they don't have a quarterback, and they also don't have an easy path to get one through the draft because the QB class is thin and top-heavy. And that's why they were interested in Stafford even before he officially returned to the Rams,” Podell said.

Now that Stafford is out of the picture, the Raiders are reportedly eyeing a group of veteran quarterbacks, including Sam Darnold, who made some strides with the Minnesota Vikings a year ago. Darnold could get a three-year, $75 million contract with flexibility should his performance fall off. Still, this is an uncertain veteran quarterback market outside rookie quarterbacks and the Justin Fields/Aaron Rodgers/Kirk Cousins/Russell Wilson market, which all comes with age and question marks.

The 2025 NFL Draft becomes more difficult because the Raiders have a top selection. They have to figure out if they want to start in the direction of Shedeur Sanders, whose stock's fallen, or go with Alabama's Jalen Milroe, who feels like a potential scamper despite interval play in his final season. Cam Ward's draft stock continues to soar, as did Sanders', despite not participating in on-field combine drills.

Amid an offseason that will continually entail weighing how aggressively to pursue a new quarterback against their need to retain important players, the Raiders will have to balance big cap figures with a prime set of draft opportunities en route to a return to playoff contention.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 16: Esteury Ruiz #1 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the twelfth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 16, 2023 in Oakland, California.
SportsA’s Launch Las Vegas Season Ticket Waitlist with $19.01 Deposit FeeJennifer Eggleston
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates for a rebound in front of Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Los Angeles Kings during a 5-2 Kings win at Crypto.com Arena on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
SportsGolden Knights Plan Women’s History Night for March 7 Game Against PenguinsJennifer Eggleston
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Jack Eichel #9 of the Vegas Golden Knights rduring a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
SportsGolden Knights Keep Pacific Division Lead Despite 5-2 Loss to KingsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect