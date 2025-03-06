‘Star Wars’ Burlesque Show Launching in Las Vegas at Old Chippendales Theater

The Force is about to get a whole lot more scandalous with the Las Vegas opening of The Empire Strips Back, a burlesque take on the iconic' 70s-produced Star Wars franchise that will move into its very own stage at the former Chippendales theater on May 4, through at least Aug. 24.

The production is the brainchild of Australian producer Russell Beattie, and it started as a one-night act in 2011 in Australia before it gained a cult following and eventually went on a tour through major U.S. cities, including Chicago and Miami. With its tongue-in-cheek blend of comedy, burlesque, and sci-fi nostalgia, the show, which has been around for 13 years, has female performers in traditionally male roles, including a dominatrix Darth Vader and a robotic C-3PO, porn stars, comic book characters, and others, all with a risqué spin on favorite characters with a twist.

As quoted by Ariana Bindman of SFGate.com, "Popularized in the U.S. in the nineteenth century, burlesque skews the line between comedy and adult entertainment, weaving camp and theater into spirited strip routines… dark and sexy… with each draw of the curtain, we encountered a series of acts that were visually decadent and tonally distinct… making every goth and nerd in the crowd yell like animals."

The show features signature moments from the franchise that became evergreen, such as Princess Leia's sexiest moment in a gold bikini from Return of the Jedi, when she strangles Jabba the Hutt, a mashup of burlesque elements and pop-culture nostalgia.

Bac Morris, who has worked with Nicki Minaj and J. Balvin, directs and choreographs the show, which features high-octane dance moves and eye-catching visuals. He believes Star Wars will be a cultural touchstone for centuries and have an impact similar to Shakespeare's.

The Empire Strips Back is inspired by Star Wars, and Star Wars cannot be affiliated with or endorsed by George Lucas or Disney. The production, a protected parody under U.S. copyright law, joins other beloved pop culture parodies, like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, in cultivating dedicated fan bases.