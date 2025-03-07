ContestsEvents

Former Burning Man Boeing 747 Moves to Las Vegas Entertainment District

A slice of a retired Boeing 747 that served as a party space at the 2017 Burning Man Festival has officially landed at AREA15 in Las Vegas. The giant airplane was…

Jennifer Eggleston
A slice of a retired Boeing 747 that served as a party space at the 2017 Burning Man Festival has officially landed at AREA15 in Las Vegas. The giant airplane was transferred from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 26, the most recent element added to the interactive entertainment complex.

Famous for its boundary-bending art installations and experiential attractions, AREA15 is home to Meow Wolf and other next-gen entertainment spectacles. The Boeing 747 adds another dimension to this palette of art and nightlife, becoming a unique venue for events — a set piece designed to dazzle guests. Having already been stripped of everything not required for its stint at Burning Man, the aircraft will act as a fluid environment for arts and entertainment featuring guest exploratory spaces.

Pearl Verzosa, AREA15's marketing director, noted the venue's dedication to immersive experiences and celebrating the arts. “We just really want to celebrate the arts community and find immersive and experiential ways (to enjoy art),” said Pearl Verzosa, the district's marketing director. “We are open for everybody. We want families, friends, partners just to have a really good time here. And I think that the airplane will be one of those really special places.”

The Boeing 747 experience adds to AREA15's credibility as a center for innovation, providing guests with a fresh, hands-on approach to immersing themselves in art, entertainment, and nightlife. With the addition of such large-scale installations, AREA15 expands on its mission of pushing creative and immersive entertainment boundaries in Las Vegas, Matusko said.

