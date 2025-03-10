Las Vegas Announces $85 Spring Break Pool Crawl for March

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 29: A general view shows guests at the “Carnival Del Sol” pool party at Drai’s Beach Club – Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas hosted by Jennifer Lopez (not pictured) on May 29, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As Spring Break 2025 approaches, pool season starts in Las Vegas for yet another season of soaked parties, luxury lounging, and memories. Whether high-energy day clubs featuring top-level DJs or more relaxing retreats with premium offerings, there's something in Las Vegas for everyone.

Those who want the ultimate party experience should visit the Encore Beach Club. This high-energy hotspot features such popular amenities as massive pools, VIP cabanas, and a rotation of world-class DJs spinning electrifying sets.

Marquee Dayclub is another Spring Break staple for those looking for celebrity DJ sets, private bungalow suites, and a crowd ready to party from sunup to sundown.

Drai's Beachclub at The Cromwell stands out with its rooftop setting and incredible views of the Strip. It also features a top-tier roster of entertainers and legendary pool parties.

And then there are places like Tao Beach at The Venetian, which melds an upscale atmosphere with tropical flair to become a top-tier playground for anyone seeking cocktails, cabanas, and club-style energy all in one place.

Or, for a more luxurious but balanced experience, the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis at Caesars Palace features multiple pools, swim-up blackjack, and cabana service for partygoers and relaxation-seekers alike.

Designed for the budget-conscious Spring Breaker, the LA EPIC Las Vegas Pool Crawl is an inexpensive way to sample the top pool venues in one hotel. Tickets are from $85 (general admission also comes with free admission to the hottest day clubs; VIP and drink specials are available). A special St. Patrick's Day pool party is in the works for March 2025, allowing attendees to get back in the action at the same price.