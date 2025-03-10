ContestsEvents

Las Vegas Strip Gaming Revenue Jumps 22% to $686M in January 2025

In January 2025, Nevada’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) amounted to $1.44 billion, a 12.5% increase over the same time last year. According to Casino.org, that figure makes the month the second-best…

Jennifer Eggleston
In January 2025, Nevada's gross gaming revenue (GGR) amounted to $1.44 billion, a 12.5% increase over the same time last year. According to Casino.org, that figure makes the month the second-best in the state's history of casino revenue. The Strip drove the increase, generating about $840 million, a 22.5% year-on-year increase that cemented its dominance of the state's gaming business, according to Casinos.com.

Clark County played a key role in the state's overall growth, with a 13% gain in gaming revenue. Table games and sports betting did even better, with revenue rising 46% to just under $415.7 million, while slot machine revenue held steady at $424.4 million.

Gaming revenue was supported by Las Vegas Conventions. The attracted 628,800 visitors in January 2025. This is up 13% from the corresponding month last year but still not back to pre-COVID-19 numbers.

The midweek ringing of the new year helped elongate visitor stays and fueled gaming revenue. However, revenue increased even though the total number of visitors fell to 3.34 million in January, down by 1.1%. Four-point-three-six million passengers passed through Harry Reid International Airport, comparable to January 2024, a sign of stable air travel trends.

Although the Las Vegas Strip and other markets posted gains, there were year-over-year declines in some areas. North Lake Tahoe saw the most significant losses in the state, 11% less in gaming revenue, while downtown Las Vegas, Laughlin, and Boulder reported declines. By comparison, North Las Vegas gained 5% in the past year, 10% more in Mesquite, and Washoe County and Elko County were up 2% and just under 13%, respectively.

Nevada's casino industry continues to be a cornerstone of the state's economy.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
