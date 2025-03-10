Raiders Lock Up Maxx Crosby with Huge $106.5M Deal, Setting Non-QB Pay Record

The Las Vegas Raiders' new star pass rusher, Maxx Crosby, just signed a franchise-defining three-year, $106.5 million contract extension, locking him in with the Raiders until the end of the 2029 season. The total of $91.5 million in guaranteed money and $35.5 million average annual salary in the agreement will make Crosby the highest-paid non-quarterback ever in the NFL.

By age 27, Crosby had an elite resume, with 59.5 career sacks and four consecutive Pro Bowl selections. His leadership and relentless motor skills have made him one of the most feared edge rushers in the NFL, and the Raiders are sending the message that he is a critical component of their long-term success.

"We're gonna see what happens. For me, I truly, I love being a Raider. I want to win here. I want to win with the Raiders. But we'll see. There's going to be a lot of change. I am going to take it one day at a time; that is literally all I can control," Crosby said in January when his status was still uncertain. Now, his future in Silver and Black is etched in stone.

Crosby's deal's financial and strategic implications reach far beyond Las Vegas. With Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, and other elite pass rushers in line for new contracts, the Raiders' investment resets the market and likely pushes salaries even higher. This has extended the pressure to teams such as the Detroit Lions, who need to kick extension talks with Aidan Hutchinson into high gear to avoid paying an even heftier price down the line.