UFC 313: Ankalaev Captures Light Heavyweight Title with Unanimous Decision Over Pereira Amid Low Fan Interest

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 08: Alex Pereira of Brazil (L) fights Magomed Ankalaev of Russia in a Light Heavyweight Title fight during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC's light heavyweight division took a dramatic turn as Magomed Ankalaev dethroned Alex Pereira to claim the championship at UFC 313. In a closely contested battle, Ankalaev's well-rounded skill set and relentless pressure earned him a unanimous decision victory, ending Pereira's reign at the top.

"He should say thank you to Dana White for protecting him the whole time," Ankalaev said of Pereira's current title reign. "Now it's gonna be a whole different thing. ... The same people that are saying 'Chama' now are going to be saying 'No Chama. It's Ankalaev time."

As UFC 313 hones in on Ankalaev's confidence to prepare for a higher-stakes clash, Pereira's striking has been virtually unanswerable. Still, Ankalaev's all-around skills could pose a catastrophic threat to the champion's hold on gold.

But outside of the title picture, other rising stars are gaining momentum. The current flyweight fighter, Manel Kape, will return to the octagon for his 8th fight after earning an impressive win via TKO in December 2024. Kape is in the title shot hunt and attempting to earn a reputation among the division's elite.

At the same time, frustration continues to boil over among fans regarding UFC matchmaking. But now Islam Makhachev has been scorned, with many observing that Dana White refuses to match him up with the best fighters available despite his performances. It has also sparked continuing debate over how rankings and title fights are settled.

The UFC's decision to return to older glove designs has also faced backlash, with numerous fighters and analysts contending that the change heightens the chance of eye pokes and puts fighter safety at risk. Calls for a new glove focused on protecting athletes have only grown.

Another topic of discussion is Justin Gaethje's all-action fighting style. His exciting wars have made him a public darling, but questions about his long-term well-being deepened after his knockout loss to Max Holloway. Some say Gaethje should be more conservative; others say his brawling style sets him apart.