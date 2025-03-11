Andrew Watt Offers Update on Ozzy Osbourne’s Health

Andrew Watt, the producer of Ozzy Osbourne's two latest albums, has offered up an update on the Prince of Darkness in the lead-up to his final concert.



Watt said in a new interview, "His body is not doing what doing what he wants it to do all the time, but I talked to him a couple of days ago, and he's starting to get in the gym again a little, to get himself ready for this last concert."



The producer noted that Ozzy "is the real life Iron Man" and touted the strength of his voice, saying it's "as good as it's ever been."



[inlink id="ozzy-osbourne-perform-final-black-sabbath-show" text="In February"], Ozzy detailed how much he'll perform during his final show, which will include the final performance from the original Black Sabbath lineup.



"I'm not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath, but I am doing little bits and pieces with them," said Ozzy. "I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable."