Could a Lawsuit Be Coming After Tool’s Festival?

Tool recently wrapped their first-ever "Live in the Sand" [inlink id="tool-festival-2025" text="festival event"] in the Dominican Republic. However, some fans are so upset about the event that a lawsuit could be on its way.



The reason why fans are particularly miffed about the festival is that they claim that Tool's two performances during the festival would feature "unique" setlists. Per Setlist.fm, the March 7 set featured ten songs, while the March 8 set featured nine songs. While there were some differences between the two sets, each set featured repeating songs, including "Fear Inoculum," "Rosetta Stoned," "Pneuma," and "Jambi."



In attendance was Stas Rusek, who is a partner at the Georgia-based law firm of Stasio French Rusek, LLC. He is putting the call out to fans to get in contact with him for a potential class action lawsuit against Tool.



Rusek told Metal Hammer, "What it boils down to is that purchasers of the festival package were promised 'two unique sets' by Tool. While the comments on these posts argue about what 'unique' means, the reality is that the opportunity to see Tool play two unique sets, ie no repeats, was the determining factor for most attendees to pull the trigger on spending thousands of dollars to attend."



Rusek noted that fans who choose to join the class action lawsuit won't be charged any fees unless they win their case.



As of publishing, Tool has not issued a statement on this matter.