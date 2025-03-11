HARDY And Wife Welcome Baby Girl

HARDY and his wife, Caleigh, have welcomed their first child, a girl, over the weekend. HARDY re-shared his wife's post on Instagram, which included several photos of the new baby and the couple holding her in a Nashville hospital.

The post was captioned with details of the new bundle of joy: "Rosie Ryan Hardy (heart emoji) Born March 7, 2025, 9 pounds 2 ounces."

HARDY's fanbase congratulated the singer and his wife on Instagram. One fan wrote, "Congratulations! My daughter was born the same day, same weight. 22in." Another fan said, "Congratulations to you both on your new baby girl she is precious." One more fan commented, "Angel girl on earth! The sweetest family ever! Every picture is better than the last! Oh, just so excited and happy for you all!"

HARDY recently joined Nate Smith to release their highly anticipated new single and music video for “Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend.” The track was written by Jessie Jo Dillon, Michael Hardy, Ben Johnson, and Hunter Phelps, while the video features actor and comedian Kevin James and digital creators Sophia La Corte and Amanda Mertz.

Smith said, "I’ve been a fan of HARDY for a long time. I still remember the first time I heard Rednecker—his authenticity was undeniable. Not only is he one of the most sought-after songwriters in country music, but he’s also a massive star in his own right. Having him join me on this song is truly humbling."

He added, "From the start, we both knew this song had to be done this way—it speaks to so many people in a way that feels real. And on top of that, it’s easily one of the catchiest songs I’ve ever been a part of. I can’t wait to hear crowds singing it at the top of their lungs everywhere I go this year."