ContestsEvents

HARDY And Wife Welcome Baby Girl

HARDY and his wife, Caleigh, have welcomed their first child, a girl, over the weekend. HARDY re-shared his wife’s post on Instagram, which included several photos of the new baby…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
HARDY wears a black suit posing with his wife Caliegh in a red dress on a red carpet.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

HARDY and his wife, Caleigh, have welcomed their first child, a girl, over the weekend. HARDY re-shared his wife's post on Instagram, which included several photos of the new baby and the couple holding her in a Nashville hospital.

The post was captioned with details of the new bundle of joy: "Rosie Ryan Hardy (heart emoji) Born March 7, 2025, 9 pounds 2 ounces."

HARDY's fanbase congratulated the singer and his wife on Instagram. One fan wrote, "Congratulations! My daughter was born the same day, same weight. 22in." Another fan said, "Congratulations to you both on your new baby girl she is precious." One more fan commented, "Angel girl on earth! The sweetest family ever! Every picture is better than the last! Oh, just so excited and happy for you all!"

See that post here.

RELATED: Hardy Headlines Syracuse’s 2025 Concert Season with Exclusive Upstate NY Show

HARDY recently joined Nate Smith to release their highly anticipated new single and music video for “Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend.” The track was written by Jessie Jo Dillon, Michael Hardy, Ben Johnson, and Hunter Phelps, while the video features actor and comedian Kevin James and digital creators Sophia La Corte and Amanda Mertz.

Smith said, "I’ve been a fan of HARDY for a long time. I still remember the first time I heard Rednecker—his authenticity was undeniable. Not only is he one of the most sought-after songwriters in country music, but he’s also a massive star in his own right. Having him join me on this song is truly humbling."

He added, "From the start, we both knew this song had to be done this way—it speaks to so many people in a way that feels real. And on top of that, it’s easily one of the catchiest songs I’ve ever been a part of. I can’t wait to hear crowds singing it at the top of their lungs everywhere I go this year."

He concluded, "I think we’re just a couple of random geeks with the same sense of humor. You wouldn’t believe how much we laughed on set. Then, to top it all off, we brought in one of the greatest comedians of all time—Kevin James! I’ve gotten to know Kevin recently, and on a whim, I sent him a video (half-jokingly) asking if he’d take the lead role in the video. I never imagined he’d actually say yes!"

Hardy
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Andrew Watt accepts the Best Rock Album award on behalf of The Rolling Stones onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California; Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
CelebsAndrew Watt Offers Update on Ozzy Osbourne’s HealthErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin poses for a photograph during the 78th Venice International Film Festival at Ausonia Hungaria hotel on September 05, 2021 in Venice, Italy; Sir Brian May attends the "Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration", Andrea Bocelli celebrates his 30th anniversary in music with three star-studded concerts at Teatro Del Silenzio on July 19, 2024 in Lajatico, Italy.
CelebsJimmy Page, Brian May Warn of AI’s Impact on Future of ArtErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Pete Davidson attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City.
CelebsPete Davidson Takes on Dramatic Role in ‘Riff Raff’ While Opening Up About Mental HealthErika Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect