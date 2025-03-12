‘Harry Potter’ Star Jessie Cave to Join OnlyFans and Create Content for Hair Fetishists

With Lily Allen creating an OnlyFans account to upload pictures of her feet (although her account was already deleted following her split from Stranger Things’ David Harbour), a Harry Potter star followed her footsteps and created an account for a niche audience. Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown (you know, the girl who made Hermione Granger realize how she truly feels for Ron Weasley), got real and announced her account will cater to hair fetishists.

Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave’s OnlyFans Account

Cave made the announcement via her Instagram. She posted a video of her combing her long locks and captioned the reel with, “I’m starting an onlyfans for my hair. It’s niche even for me. Join me on this strange new journey. onlyfans link in bio.”

She said that she will be posting “hair stuff” and “very sensual stuff” with her hair. Cave provided a lot of detail about her OnlyFans account in her Before We Break Up Again podcast (via Entertainment Weekly) with long-time partner Alfie Brown. In one of the most recent episodes, she said, “I am launching an OnlyFans, it's not a sexual one. It's a fetish. Fetish doesn't necessarily mean sexual.”

Her Reason for Joining OnlyFans

Cave revealed the reason why she joined the platform. In her self-titled Substack blog, she wrote, “One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”

Even if she was very clear that she will not be posting any “explicit sexual content,” the Summerhill actress said she feels “like I’m doing something naughty, something a little f----ed up. I like that. Ripping up the good little actress rule book.”