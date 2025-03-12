Win Tickets to Alanis Morissette
You oughta know about this show! She’s alternative. She’s angst. She’s rock… and she’s coming to Las Vegas! Grammy-award winning sensation Alanis Morissette is coming to the Colosseum for select…
You oughta know about this show!
She's alternative. She's angst. She's rock... and she's coming to Las Vegas! Grammy-award winning sensation Alanis Morissette is coming to the Colosseum for select dates starting October 15 - November 2nd! Don't miss her performing favorite songs like "Hand In My Pocket", 'Ironic", "Uninvited", and so many more!
All week long, tune in to The Dave and Mahoney Morning Show and Carlota for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Alanis Morissette at The Colosseum with X 107.5 Xtreme Radio!
How to Enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of Contests: 3/10/25 - 3/14/25
- How winners are selected: Caller 7, May be asked to participate in trivia
- When the winner is selected: 6a - 3p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 20
- Prize description: Two (2) tickets to Alanis Morissette
- Prize value: $160
- Prize provided by: LiveNation
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.