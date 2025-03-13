5 Traditional Irish Dishes to Savor This St. Patrick’s Day

When I think of some of my favorite holidays, I also think about the food that goes with them. Everyone has their foodie traditions that make them special. I'm Estonian (and half Irish) and we do a big Estonian feast every year on Christmas Eve with foods like verivorst (blood sausage), hapukapsas (sauerkraut), pork and potatoes. Christmas Day we gather and do a seafood boil. For Thanksgiving, of course that's a big food holiday for everyone. You may also have your staples for New Year's Eve/Day, Easter, Cinco de Mayo and more. With St. Patrick's Day coming up on Monday, if you're looking to celebrate deliciously, here are 5 traditional Irish dishes.